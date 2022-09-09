Melbourne police officer injured in hotel shooting

A Melbourne police officer was shot during an incident at a Melbourne hotel Friday, police said.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel around 5 p.m.

According to a release, once the officers arrived at the scene, another person shot at them inside the hotel room.

One officer was struck during the incident and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer, who has served 26 years in the department, is expected to be OK.

Investigators said the two suspects are in custody and that this appears to be an isolated incident at the hotel.

Crisis Negotiation Unit and SWAT officers were also present at the scene.

