Melbourne police: Physical education teacher urged kids to fight

Melbourne police have filed charges with the state attorney's office against a 58-year-old physical education instructor they say could be heard on video encouraging two students to fight in the boy’s locker room at Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School.

The April incident prompted Brevard Public Schools officials to place the instructor, Paul E. Eller, on administrative leave, and to notify parents about what happened as videos began to turn up.

Charges of child neglect, culpable negligence and disruption of a school function were filed with the state attorney in connection with the fight, recorded April 21.

"He still remains on administrative leave," said Russell Bruhn, spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools, adding that the district's human resource's department is conducting an investigation into the incident.

The incident appears to be isolated to two students boxing and kicking each other during school hours in the gym, reports show. Eller could be seen watching the fight as several other students shouted and recorded the incident. Eller could be heard "making a noise to encourage the participants to begin fighting again," police said.

The incident surfaced after videos of the fight turned up in April, Melbourne police said. One of the boys involved in the fight suffered a minor injury to his mouth, police said.

“We have not gotten any reports of any other specific fights,” said Sgt. Ben Slover, spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department.

The criminal and administrative investigations began April 25 after a student told the Johnson Middle School principal about the fights. The then-unnamed physical education teacher was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

The Department of Children and Families was also notified to interview students. It was not immediately known who recorded the incidents involving the students.

"I want to make our families aware of a matter that has come to my attention involving a PE teacher," Principal Marina Saporito-Middleton wrote in a letter sent to parents of the school's 730 students.

"We will do everything we can as a school to support these investigations and to uncover the facts of what happened," she added.

