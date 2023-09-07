Melbourne police pull body from Indian River Lagoon Thursday evening

The Melbourne Police Department said they arrived in the area of U.S. 1 and Rose Court around 4:00 p.m. Thursday for a body floating in the river.

When officers arrived, they determined the male was dead and requested recovery teams to pull the body to shore.

Officers said the male appeared to be between 40 - 50 years old but said there were no reports of any missing persons cases in the area that would match.

Melbourne police and the Brevard County medical examiner are still trying to identify the male and the cause of death.

The Melbourne Police Department says if you know anything about this case, call them at 321-608-6737 to talk with a detective.

