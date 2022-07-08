Melbourne police search for man who allegedly tried to rob bank

Melbourne police are searching for a man whom they said tried to rob a bank on Friday.

Police said the man was covering his face when he walked into the Wells Fargo Bank on West New Haven Avenue.

Officers said the man was wearing a Bass Pro Shop hat, neck gaiter coving part of his face, sunglasses and a sports coat.

Police said the man demanded cash from the bank teller who then called for help, causing the man to walk out of the bank empty-handed.

Investigators released several photos of the man in hopes that the public will recognize him.

Anyone with information on this attempted bank robbery is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or Crime Line at 1-800-432-TIPS (8477).

