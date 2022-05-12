Melbourne police searching for shooter after at least one person seriously wounded at gas station

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Melbourne police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person seriously injured near a neighborhood gas station.

The shooting happened at about 11:42 a.m. Thursday at the Umart, 653 University Boulevard. The condition of the person struck by gunfire was not immediately known.

Several patrol cars were at the site, along with detectives. No arrests have been made. Police are seeking the shooter.

Melbourne police are searching for the shooter who wounded a person at a gas station on University Boulevard.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Shaun Hill, spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department. The gas station is known as a neighborhood hub.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 321-608-6422.

This story will be updated.

