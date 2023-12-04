Some Melbourne seniors could be helped under new city homestead tax exemption

Some senior homeowners facing an ever increasing cost of living could get some reprieve after the City of Melbourne this week created a new homestead tax exclusion for those who may be struggling.

Seniors 65 years or older with a combined household income of less than $35,000 annually will now get an additional $25,000 homestead tax exemption from the city of Melbourne, which could reduce their annual property tax bills.

Although the savings are estimated to be around $160 annually, it could still make a big difference to some seniors, according to city councilman Tim Thomas who worked on the homestead exemption. "The strange thing is the economy is so tough right now and a lot of these senior citizens live on a limited income. For those living at the margins, it could be the difference maker. A few extra dollars a month can mean more groceries or a better quality of life for many of these seniors," Thomas said. "That can be significant each month."

Just over 1,000 seniors in Melbourne meet the criteria for the additional exemption, according to the city.

Thomas described how many seniors on a fixed income can face homelessness as a result of property taxes even when they own their homes outright. His own parents lost their house due to financial pressures adding up over time.

"I wish we could have done something like this to help my mom and dad out when they were in their golden years," Thomas said.

Social Security income would not be counted toward the income threshold of the new homestead exemption. Thomas said that money hardly covers expenses for most seniors.

"We've got an affordable housing situation not just in Brevard County but the nation. We have more than a handful of people we're going to be able to keep in their homes," Thomas said.

Melbourne City Council passed new homestead exemption for low-income seniors.

Research released this year from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies found an all-time high of adults age 65 and older are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing − either a mortgage or rent.

In 2021, more than 11 million older adults were cost-burdened, up from 9.7 million in 2016, the report says.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard and Brevard County government watchdog reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-480-0854 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Some Melbourne seniors could be helped under new city homestead tax exemption