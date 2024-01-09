Melbourne "shocks" its drinking water system with chlorine this month

If your tap water comes from the city of Melbourne, you might already have noticed it tastes a tad like a swimming pool.

Beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 29, Melbourne water customers may notice a chlorine odor in their tap water. Water officials say it's still safe to drink.

Lake Washington, which is the main source of drinking water for the city of Melbourne.

Why is it happening?

The city typically treats the drinking water with chloramine formed from the combination of free chlorine and ammonia. But this month, the city is using free chlorine without any ammonia. That periodic chlorine boost provides more protection against microorganisms and helps ensure the water is safe.

Is my water any less safe?

This month's change in water chemistry "will not affect the safety of water for drinking," city officials said in a press release.

“During this temporary period, customers may notice a chlorine taste or odor in their tap water,” Acting Public Works and Utilities Director Jennifer Spagnoli, said in the release. “These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. The water will remain safe for drinking and other uses.”

Chlorine boost affecting customers in South Brevard

But should those on kidney dialysis take special precautions?

Yes. During the first and last week of this three-week period, as the water in the distribution system transitions from chloramine to free chlorine and then back, customers who use kidney dialysis machines should be aware that their water may contain chlorine, ammonia and/or a mixture of the two.

During the middle week, the water should contain free chlorine only.

What do I do if on dialysis or I own fish?

Fish owners, stores and restaurants with fish aquariums and holding tanks for fish and shellfish, along with hospitals, blood/dialysis clinics, or users of home dialysis equipment, may need to take action to maintain appropriate water quality.

These users are encouraged to contact an appropriate professional for guidance on how to use the equipment during this period. The temporary change in treatment may have adverse effects on dialysis machines and may be harmful to fish and aquatic mammals if not properly addressed.

What about everybody else?

No precautions are needed. You do not need to boil your water, buy bottled water or special filters. But if you are sensitive to the taste or smell of chlorine, you can collect water in a container and put it in your refrigerator for a few hours. This will allow much of the chlorine to dissipate.

Why do utilities use chloramines?

Chloramines are thought to result in fewer harmful byproducts. In Brevard, groups of disinfection byproducts called trihalomethanes and haloacetic acids periodically exceed federal long-term limits. The byproducts form when disinfecting chemicals such as chlorine react with organic matter in the water and are associated with increased lifetime risk of certain cancers.

Utilities use chloramines because it's cheaper than reverse-osmosis, ozone or ultraviolet light treatment.

Where else are there chloramines?

Different chloramines not usually associated with drinking water form in and around indoor swimming pools, which cause skin, eye, and respiratory problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. The type of chloramine used in drinking water is called monochloramine. It's mixed into water at levels that kill germs but are still considered safe to drink, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Where does the drinking water come from?

Lake Washington provides two-thirds of the 19 million gallons of daily water the city of Melbourne supplies to 193,000 people. The other third comes from wells.

Who gets their drinking water from Melbourne?

Those who live within about a 100-square-mile service area that includes Melbourne, Indialantic, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne Beach, Melbourne Village, Palm Shores, Satellite Beach, West Melbourne and unincorporated Brevard County south of the Pineda Causeway.

Where can I get more information?

Call 321-608-5700 or visit the city's Frequently Asked Questions Page.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne is 'shocking' its water with chlorine to kill pathogens