Melbourne woman charged with threatening to 'blow up' University Park Elementary

A Melbourne woman called 911 and threatened to blow up University Park Elementary after a school resource officer issued her a trespass warning, a Brevard County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit said.

Afterward, University Park Elementary officials ordered students and staffers to shelter in place until the school was deemed safe, the affidavit said.

Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, was arrested Wednesday. She faces charges of false reports of deadly explosive or arson, fleeing or attempting to elude, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and disturbing the peace or school functions.

Pirozzi was released Friday on $22,500 bond from the Brevard County Jail Complex. She will be arraigned Nov. 8 at the Harry V. and Harriette T. Moore Justice Center in Viera.

On Wednesday morning, a BCSO school resource officer issued Pirozzi traffic citations and a trespass warning at the school, which is located on University Boulevard just west of the Florida Institute of Technology.

Pirozzi threw the trespass warning out of her vehicle window and left the school, the affidavit said.

Shortly afterward, Pirozzi called 911 and told a Melbourne police dispatcher, "I need a police officer to meet me at University Park Elementary school because I'm fixin' to tear this (expletive) down if they don't let me pick up my (expletive) child or I'm going to blow this (expletive) up," the affidavit said.

Pirozzi also called the school principal and threatened to punch her, the affidavit said.

