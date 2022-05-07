Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

The analysts covering Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After this downgrade, Melco Resorts & Entertainment's 15 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.3b in 2022. This would be a notable 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 19% from last year to US$1.30. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$2.6b and US$0.99 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$11.26, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$6.30 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Melco Resorts & Entertainment's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Melco Resorts & Entertainment's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 26% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 20% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% per year. Not only are Melco Resorts & Entertainment's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Melco Resorts & Entertainment. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

