Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Will Pay A 0.7% Dividend In 4 Days

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of July will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust's next dividend payment will be CA$0.056 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.68 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a trailing yield of 8.8% on the current share price of CA$7.71. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust paying out a modest 34% of its earnings. That said, REITs are often required by law to distribute all of their earnings, and it's not unusual to see a REIT with a payout ratio around 100%. We wouldn't read too much into this. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 81% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings per share have dropped 14% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust dividends are largely the same as they were six years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust? Its earnings per share have been declining meaningfully, although it is paying out less than half its income and more than half its cash flow as dividends. Neither payout ratio appears an immediate concern, but we're concerned about the earnings. To summarise, Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.