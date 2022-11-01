Melewar Industrial Group Berhad (KLSE:MELEWAR) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Melewar Industrial Group Berhad (KLSE:MELEWAR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Melewar Industrial Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM78m ÷ (RM895m - RM268m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Melewar Industrial Group Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Melewar Industrial Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Melewar Industrial Group Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Melewar Industrial Group Berhad Tell Us?

Melewar Industrial Group Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 12% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Melewar Industrial Group Berhad is utilizing 47% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

One more thing to note, Melewar Industrial Group Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 30% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Melewar Industrial Group Berhad has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has only returned 2.7% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Melewar Industrial Group Berhad (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

While Melewar Industrial Group Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

