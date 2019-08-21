Is Melexis (EBR:MELE) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Melexis NV (EBR:MELE) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Melexis's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Melexis had debt of €62.0m, up from €15.0m in one year. However, it does have €31.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €30.7m.

How Strong Is Melexis's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Melexis had liabilities of €50.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €66.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €31.3m and €73.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €12.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to Melexis's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the €2.31b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. But either way, Melexis has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Melexis's net debt is only 0.21 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 67.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. It is just as well that Melexis's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 24% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Melexis's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.