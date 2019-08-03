Melexis NV (EBR:MELE): Should The Future Outlook Worry You?

As Melexis NV (EBR:MELE) released its latest earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, analyst forecasts appear to be pessimistic, with earnings expected to decline by 10% in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 5.5%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at €115m, we should see this fall to €104m by 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Melexis in the longer term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Melexis to keep growing?

The view from 8 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of MELE's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

From the current net income level of €115m and the final forecast of €170m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for MELE’s earnings is 21%. This leads to an EPS of €3.2 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €2.86. With a current profit margin of 20%, this movement will result in a margin of 23% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Melexis, there are three key aspects you should look at:

