Melinda French Gates on divorce: "I couldn't trust what we had"

A Chinese news anchor has quickly drawn attention for the colors of her recent on-air attire, which closely resembled those of the Ukrainian flag. According to Taiwan News, the anchorwoman for Chinese state-run CCTV4 was reporting that NATO was to blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the time she wore the outfit. Reddit user u/Semetali uploaded a screenshot of the news anchor wearing a bright yellow button-up blouse with a bright blue blazer, colors similar to those in the Ukrainian flag.