Melissa Gorga rumors she cheated on husband Joe with family friend are 'totally false': source

Melissa and Joe Gorga may have missed his sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas on Saturday, but they were definitely still part of the drama as they dodged infidelity rumors within their own marriage.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars reportedly decided not to attend Giudice’s nuptials after a massive blow up where Melissa was accused of cheating on her husband with their family friend, Nick Barrotta.

A source told Fox News Digital that the allegations are "completely ridiculous and totally false."

The Gorgas were noticeably absent from Giudice’s big day over the weekend as she said "I do" to her second husband in front of 200 friends, family members and a host of Housewives legends.

Joe and Melissa Gorga (seen in 2021) missed out on Teresa Giudice's wedding following cheating accusations waged against Melissa. Astrid Stawiarz

Their absence from the ceremony was reportedly due to the accusations, which were spread throughout the "RHONJ" group as filming on season 13 was underway.

"Nick and his wife Liz have been close friends with the Gorgas for years," an insider told Daily Mail. "There is absolutely zero truth to this nasty rumor and it’s comical that it even needs to be addressed."

Joe and Melissa have starred on the popular Bravo program for more than a decade.

Barrotta has his own credits in the industry, working as a bailiff on "Divorce Court" for two years before joining Tyler Perry's BET series, "The Oval," in 2020.

Joe and Melissa Gorga have starred on "Real Housewives of New Jersey" for more than a decade. Pictured at the Tribeca Film Festival opening of "Halftime" in June. Theo Wargo

Nick was "blindsided" by the allegations he kissed Melissa, rumors which reportedly began from a former friend of Margaret Josephs and made their way to Teresa via Jennifer Aydin.

"He is shocked that someone would make up something so nasty in an attempt to destroy two families," the source added.

When the finale was filmed, Joe allegedly had to be "restrained" from fighting Luis after Teresa and Melissa engaged in a war of words.

Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey attend the 2021 Battle for Brooklyn celebrity softball game at Maimonides Park, Coney Island on August 12, 2021 in New York City. Rob Kim

It's unclear when the 13th season will air, but Tre's wedding was filmed for a special for the Bravo network.

She was previously married to Joe Giudice, who was deported to his birth country, Italy, after serving four years in federal prison on tax fraud charges.

As part of their joint guilty plea for the 41 counts of fraud, Teresa also served one year in jail.

A source told Page Six the Gorgas are "laughing" about the cheating allegations. "[They’ve] all been friends for years."



