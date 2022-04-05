Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Kim Kardashian appeals to Texas governor as juror says death sentence wrong

Kim Kardashian has called on Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio, 53, a mother of 14 and domestic violence victim whose lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing her two-year-old daughter after hours of police interrogation.

Lucio’s execution by lethal injection is set to take place on 27 April following the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah. Her lawyers say that her daughter died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas.

She denied beating the child more than 100 times during the aggressive interrogation. Her lawyers say she was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit.

On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution.

However, in an editorial in the Houston Chronicle on 3 April, Johnny Galvan Jr, a juror at her trial wrote he feels he was misled about the facts of the case and that he then succumbed to “peer pressure” in changing his sentencing vote from life in prison to the death penalty.

In a letter last month to the Board of Pardons and Paroles and to Governor Abbott, 83 Texas House members said executing Lucio would be “a miscarriage of justice”.

Key Points

Background to Melissa Lucio’s death sentence

Juror calls for retrial of woman he sentenced to death for murder of her daughter

How the ‘femme fatale’ stereotype is dooming women to death row in the US

Kim Kardashian urges clemency in Melissa Lucio case

Background to Melissa Lucio’s death sentence

21:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death in 2008 after being convicted of killing her two-year-old daughter Mariah the year before. Her lawyers argue a confession was given under duress and she says herself that she did not do it, and has aksed Governor Greg Abbott for clemency with her execution date less than a month away.

Story continues

Rachel Sharp reports on the case for The Independent.

Mother on death row for daughter’s death asks for clemency as execution date looms

Kim Kardashian’s previous campaigns for death row inmates

20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Kim Kardashian has spoken out on behalf of death row inmates in the past. Most recently she campaigned for Julius Jones, who was granted a reprieve from his execution in Oklahoma.

The Independent published this report by Jade Bremner ahead of the governor’s eventual decision.

Kim Kardashian speaks out against death penalty ahead of Julius Jones’ execution

Ms Kardashian was also devastated in late 2020 when Brandon Bernard was not granted a reprieve in Texas, as Joanna Whitehead reported at the time.

Kim Kardashian West speaks out after death row inmate she supported is executed

Revisiting the Julius Jones case

20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

In November 2021, Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt called off the execution of Julius Jones, a Black death row inmate who has long maintained his innocence in the 1999 murder that put him behind bars. The announcement came just hours before Jones was set to die by lethal injection.

“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Governor Stitt said in a statement.

The Jones family, as well as supporters of the large “Justice for Julius” movement, were at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in the town of McAlester when they learned the news, the culmination of a two-decade campaign to free Julius.

Josh Marcus reported on the case for The Independent.

Oklahoma governor stops Julius Jones execution with last-minute decision

Lifelong trauma led to false confession

19:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lucio, 53, would be the first Latina executed by Texas and the first woman since 2014. Only 17 women have been executed in the US since the Supreme Court lifted its ban on the death penalty in 1976, most recently in January 2021.

In their clemency petition, Lucio’s lawyers say that while she had used drugs, leading her to temporarily lose custody of her children, she was a loving mother who worked to remain drug-free and provide for her family. Lucio has 14 children and was pregnant with the youngest two when Mariah died.

Melissa Lucio (The family of Melissa LucioT)

Lucio and her children struggled through poverty. At times, they were homeless and relied on food banks for meals, according to the petition. Child Protective Services was present in the family’s life, but there was never an accusation of abuse by any of her children, according to Vanessa Potkin, one of Lucio’s attorneys who is with the Innocence Project.

Lucio had been sexually assaulted multiple times, starting at age six, and had been physically and emotionally abused by two husbands. Her lawyers say this lifelong trauma made her susceptible to giving a false confession.

In the 2020 documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa, Lucio said investigators kept pushing her to say she had hurt Mariah.

“I was not gonna admit to causing her death because I wasn’t responsible,” Lucio said.

AP

‘Wake up … to speak out for justice and stand up for life!'

19:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Texas representative Jeff Leach calls on faith leaders to speak out for Melissa Lucio as the bipartisan group of lawmakers calls for action on the case urging the state to grant a reprieve from execution because of all of the evidence that points to her innocence.

My closing message yesterday directed to our faith leaders & Pastors, some of whom are still piously & wrongfully burying their hands in the sand & sitting on the sidelines on #MelissaLucio’s case. I urge them to wake up … to speak out for justice & stand up for life! #txlege pic.twitter.com/8jSay5VKSJ — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) March 25, 2022

What have Texas lawmakers said?

18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

On 25 March, 83 Texas House members signed a letter asking the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to either cancel or commute Lucio’s impending execution.

Representative Jeff Leach, R-Plano, who describes himself as a conservative Republican and a death penalty supporter, led off a news conference calling the trial of Lucio a miscarriage of justice, Spectrum News 1 reports.

“I have never seen a more troubling case than the case of Melissa Lucio,” said Mr Leach, the chair of the Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence Committee. “The six of us, in conjunction with our House colleagues, are asking for the Board of Pardons and Paroles to spare her life and delay her execution, which is currently scheduled in about a month on April 27.”

Mr Leach was joined by Representatives Joe Moody, D-El Paso; Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston; Lacey Hull, R-Houston; Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas; and James White, R-Hillister.

“Typically, Republicans have been hesitant or reluctant to talk about the question of the integrity of the death penalty, and I think that’s the wrong approach. I know it’s the wrong approach,” Mr Leach said. “I encourage legislators to ask the tough questions and to review the documents, the transcripts, the case file, to call us or call her attorneys, and to figure out where you are on this case, one way or another.”

His colleague Mr Moody, added: “It is easy to dismiss people like Melissa Lucio. In fact, the system is set up for us to forget her and treat her as less than human. That’s the way it’s been set up for years and years. For years, in this body, it was easy to ignore issues that touch the justice system because we think of those people as less than human and we throw them away. No more.”

What options are available for authorities?

18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Governor Greg Abbott can grant a one-time, 30-day reprieve. He can grant clemency if a majority of the paroles board recommends it.

The board plans to vote on Lucio’s clemency petition two days before the scheduled execution, Rachel Alderete, the board’s director of support operations, said in an email to the Associated Press. A spokesperson for Governor Abbott’s office did not return an email seeking comment.

Mr Abbott has granted clemency to only one death row inmate, Thomas Whitaker, since taking office in 2015. Whitaker was convicted of masterminding the fatal shootings of his mother and brother. His father, who survived, led the effort to save Whitaker, saying he would be victimised again if his son was executed.

Lucio’s supporters have said her clemency request is similar in that her family would be retraumatised if she’s executed.

“Please allow us to reconcile with Mariah’s death and remember her without fresh pain, anguish, and grief. Please spare the life of our mother,” Lucio’s children wrote in a letter to Governor Abbott and the board.

AP

Which US states still have capital punishment, and who uses it the most?

17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Twenty-seven states across America still have the death penalty.

They are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky. Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Uta,h and Wyoming.

Find out more:

American death map: Which US states have capital punishment and who uses it the most?

Kim Kardashian urges followers to sign petition

17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Kim Kardashian tweeted: “Please sign the petition to urge Governor @GregAbbott_TX to stop her execution. https://bit.ly/3tDg8g4 It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering.”

Her 2-year old daughter Mariah fell down a flight of stairs and two days later passed away while taking a nap. After she called for help, she was taken into custody by the police. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 5, 2022

Please sign the petition to urge Governor @GregAbbott_TX to stop her execution. https://t.co/IqDBxzCh3b It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 5, 2022

Why end the death penalty?

16:40 , Oliver O'Connell

The Independent and the nonprofit Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) have launched a joint campaign calling for an end to the death penalty in the US. The RBIJ has attracted more than 150 well-known signatories to their Business Leaders Declaration Against the Death Penalty - with The Independent as the latest on the list. We join high-profile executives like Ariana Huffington, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson as part of this initiative and are making a pledge to highlight the injustices of the death penalty in our coverage.

Editorial: Why it is beyond time for the US to end the death penalty

Kim Kardashian urges clemency in Melissa Lucio case

16:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Kim Kardashian has spoken out many times about criminal justice reform in the last few years. She has called on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to grant Lucio clemency after she “falsely pleaded guilty” following hours of questioning.

“I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you. She has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident,” Ms Kardashian tweeted on Tuesday. “Her 2-year old daughter Mariah fell down a flight of stairs and two days later passed away while taking a nap. After she called for help, she was taken into custody by the police.”

“Melissa is a survivor of abuse and domestic violence herself and after being interrogated for hours and falsely pleaded guilty. She wanted the interrogation to end, but police made her words out to be a confession. She is scheduled to be executed on April 27 in Texas,” she added.

She urged her followers to sign a petition to “urge Governor Greg Abbott to stop her execution”.

“It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering,” Ms Kardashian added.

Kim Kardashian urges clemency for domestic violence victim facing execution

How being a ‘bad mother, bad wife and bad woman’ became a death warrant

16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Women are vastly outnumbered by men on death row across America. But experts say the small number who are sentenced to death usually break society’s expectations of a ‘good woman’. Melissa Lucio is one of them as Rachel Sharp reports.

How the ‘femme fatale’ stereotype is dooming women to death row in the US

Juror says he was wrong to succumb to peer pressure over death penalty

15:40 , Oliver O'Connell

One of the jurors who sentenced Melissa Lucio to death has written a newspaper editorial claiming he was misled and pressured during the mother’s trial for murdering her two-year-old daughter.

Johnny Galvan Jr wrote in The Houston Chronicle that he was wrong to succumb to “peer pressure” and change his vote from a life sentence to the death penalty, or they’d “be there all day” if he didn’t.

Justin Vallejo reports.

Juror calls for retrial of woman he sentenced to death for murder of her daughter

Background to Melissa Lucio’s death sentence

15:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death in 2008 after being convicted of killing her two-year-old daughter Mariah the year before. Her lawyers argue a confession was given under duress and she says herself that she did not do it, and has aksed Governor Greg Abbott for clemency with her execution date less than a month away.

Rachel Sharp reports on the case for The Independent.

Mother on death row for daughter’s death asks for clemency as execution date looms

15:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the appeal for clemency in the case of Melissa Lucio, currently on death row in Texas with an execution date set for 27 April.

In addition to the latest developments in the appeal, we will provide you with the backstory and facts behind the case, and explore the current application of the death penalty in Texas and across the United States.

Lifelong trauma led to false confession

22:06 , Oliver O'Connell

Lucio, 53, would be the first Latina executed by Texas and the first woman since 2014. Only 17 women have been executed in the US since the Supreme Court lifted its ban on the death penalty in 1976, most recently in January 2021.

In their clemency petition, Lucio’s lawyers say that while she had used drugs, leading her to temporarily lose custody of her children, she was a loving mother who worked to remain drug-free and provide for her family. Lucio has 14 children and was pregnant with the youngest two when Mariah died.

Melissa Lucio (Provided by the Lucio family)

Lucio and her children struggled through poverty. At times, they were homeless and relied on food banks for meals, according to the petition. Child Protective Services was present in the family’s life, but there was never an accusation of abuse by any of her children, according to Vanessa Potkin, one of Lucio’s attorneys who is with the Innocence Project.

Lucio had been sexually assaulted multiple times, starting at age six, and had been physically and emotionally abused by two husbands. Her lawyers say this lifelong trauma made her susceptible to giving a false confession.

In the 2020 documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa, Lucio said investigators kept pushing her to say she had hurt Mariah.

“I was not gonna admit to causing her death because I wasn’t responsible,” Lucio said.

AP