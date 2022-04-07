Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant her clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. Lawmakers, a juror, and Kim Kardashian are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.

The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.

Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.

Lucio was worn down by her grief and being abused throughout her life during the aggressive interrogation and finally admitted to a crime she didn’t commit, her lawyers say.

On 18 October, the US Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Lucio’s case, paving the way for the state of Texas to set the date for her execution — to be carried out by lethal injection on 27 April.

Writing for The Independent, an expert in false confessions says Texas is executing an innocent woman in one of the most tragic cases they have seen in their career.

16:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Kim Kardashian, who recently joined the campaign to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio, has posted a letter from Lucio’s children to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the state pardons and parole board asking to spare the life of their mother.

She tweets: “So heartbreaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother. There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her.”

So heartbreaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother. There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her. pic.twitter.com/SjEtsfmZeq — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 7, 2022

Bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers visit Lucio in prison

15:46 , Oliver O'Connell

A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers visited Melissa Lucio on death row on Wednesday as they continue their efforts to halt her execution.

State representatives Jeff Leach, a Republican from Plano, and Joe Moody, a Democrat from El Paso, led a group of lawmakers to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where the state houses women awaiting execution.

Today, I was led in prayer by #MelissaLucio. It was an incredibly powerful. We’ve asked @GovAbbott to spare her. We’ve asked the Board to spare her. But we know that DEMOCRAT @DALuisVSaenz has the immediate power to spare her. I pray he makes the right decision. #txlege pic.twitter.com/R3U0FuauHD — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) April 7, 2022

The visit comes as pressure builds to grant clemency over her execution as doubts remain regarding whether she did fatally beat her two-year-old daughter to death in 2007. Lucio has always maintained her innocence and her lawyers argue her daughter, Mariah, died from injuries sustained falling down a steep staircase in the days prior to her death.

Melissa Lucio faces execution on 27 April unless action is taken by the state’s parole board and Governor Greg Abbott.

Seven lawmakers toured the prison for about two hours before meeting privately with Lucio for about 40 minutes.

Justice matters.

Mercy matters.

She matters.



We have three weeks to save the life of #MelissaLucio & we plan on doing everything we can between now and then to prevent this irreversible stain on the Lone Star State.



I have great hope & invite you to join the fight. #txlege pic.twitter.com/rt53nBDLMl — Jeff Leach (@leachfortexas) April 7, 2022

Mr Moody tweeted: “Today, I was led in prayer by #MelissaLucio. It was an incredibly powerful. We’ve asked @GovAbbott to spare her. We’ve asked the Board to spare her. But we know that DEMOCRAT @DALuisVSaenz has the immediate power to spare her. I pray he makes the right decision.”

Mr Leach said: “Justice matters. Mercy matters. She matters. We have three weeks to save the life of #MelissaLucio & we plan on doing everything we can between now and then to prevent this irreversible stain on the Lone Star State. I have great hope & invite you to join the fight.”

14:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Twenty-seven states across America still have the death penalty.

They are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky. Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Nathan Place and Helen Elfer look at where and how often the death penalty is still used in the United States.

12:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The Independent and the nonprofit Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) have launched a joint campaign calling for an end to the death penalty in the US. The RBIJ has attracted more than 150 well-known signatories to their Business Leaders Declaration Against the Death Penalty - with The Independent as the latest on the list. We join high-profile executives like Ariana Huffington, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, and Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson as part of this initiative and are making a pledge to highlight the injustices of the death penalty in our coverage.

11:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Gisli H Gudjonsson writes that the Melissa Lucio case is one of the most tragic she has come across in her 40-year career.

09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Women are vastly outnumbered by men on death row across America. But experts say the small number who are sentenced to death usually break society’s expectations of a ‘good woman’. Melissa Lucio is one of them as Rachel Sharp explains.

08:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death in 2008 after she was convicted of killing her two-year-old child Mariah one year earlier.

In February 2007, Mariah died from injuries which prosecutors claimed were caused by Lucio abusing her daughter.

Lucio, now 53, has always maintained her innocence and said that her daughter’s injuries were caused by a fall down the stairs two days earlier while the family was moving home.

The mother of 14, who is the first and only Hispanic woman on death row in Texas, has spent the last 14 years awaiting execution for a crime she says she didn’t commit.

Rachel Sharp reports on the details of the case.

06:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Supporters ranging from Kim Kardashian to Texas Republicans calling for halt to execution, Josh Marcus explains why the case is attracting so much attention.

05:01 , Oliver O'Connell

In November 2021, Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt called off the execution of Julius Jones, a Black death row inmate who has long maintained his innocence in the 1999 murder that put him behind bars. The announcement came just hours before Jones was set to die by lethal injection.

“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Governor Stitt said in a statement.

The Jones family, as well as supporters of the large “Justice for Julius” movement, were at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in the town of McAlester when they learned the news, the culmination of a two-decade campaign to free Julius.

Josh Marcus reported on the case for The Independent.

03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Lucio, 53, would be the first Latina executed by Texas and the first woman since 2014. Only 17 women have been executed in the US since the Supreme Court lifted its ban on the death penalty in 1976, most recently in January 2021.

In their clemency petition, Lucio’s lawyers say that while she had used drugs, leading her to temporarily lose custody of her children, she was a loving mother who worked to remain drug-free and provide for her family. Lucio has 14 children and was pregnant with the youngest two when Mariah died.

(Provided by the family of Melissa Lucio)

Lucio and her children struggled through poverty. At times, they were homeless and relied on food banks for meals, according to the petition. Child Protective Services was present in the family’s life, but there was never an accusation of abuse by any of her children, according to Vanessa Potkin, one of Lucio’s attorneys who is with the Innocence Project.

Lucio had been sexually assaulted multiple times, starting at age six, and had been physically and emotionally abused by two husbands. Her lawyers say this lifelong trauma made her susceptible to giving a false confession.

In the 2020 documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa, Lucio said investigators kept pushing her to say she had hurt Mariah.

“I was not gonna admit to causing her death because I wasn’t responsible,” Lucio said.

AP

Wednesday 6 April 2022 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Women are vastly outnumbered by men on death row across America. But experts say the small number who are sentenced to death usually break society’s expectations of a ‘good woman’. Melissa Lucio is one of them as Rachel Sharp reports.

Wednesday 6 April 2022 15:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Supporters ranging from Kim Kardashian to Texas Republicans calling for halt to execution, Josh Marcus explains why the case is attracting so much attention.

Tuesday 5 April 2022 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Women are vastly outnumbered by men on death row across America. But experts say the small number who are sentenced to death usually break society’s expectations of a ‘good woman’. Melissa Lucio is one of them as Rachel Sharp reports.

