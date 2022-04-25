Melissa Lucio latest: Clemency hearing to decide Texas woman’s fate as supporters hold nationwide rally

Supporters of Texas woman Melissa Lucio, who is on death row, have held rallies in 16 cities across the United States ahead of a clemency hearing later today.

The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.

There are growing calls on governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Lucio, who faces execution later this month.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is set to take up her case on Monday, which could decide Lucio's fate. If put to death, she would be the first Latina ever executed by Texas and the first woman the state has put to death since 2014.

Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing her daughter Mariah after hours of intense police interrogation and that the two-year-old in fact died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.

Melissa Lucio’s son begs Texas to halt her execution

08:13 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Bobby Alvarez has been running from pillar to post to get authorities in Texas to halt his mother Melissa Lucio’s execution scheduled for 27 April.

Lucio, the only Hispanic woman on death row in Texas, has always maintained that she was wrongly convicted of the 2007 murder of her two-year-old daughter Mariah.

“It was very difficult than being put in foster care … you feel so alone and that no one is there for you. I cried every night wanting to be back with her, for my parents to come for us. I knew they weren’t coming but there was always that hope,” he told The Independent.

The 53-year-old mother of 14, along with multiple medical experts not heard at her trial, says that the little girl actually died from injuries caused by an accidental fall down the stairs two days before her death.

Rachel Sharp reports.

Melissa Lucio’s son begs Texas to halt her execution set for next week

07:38 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the clemency hearing over Texas mother Melissa Lucio’s impending execution, and the calls from her supporters to spare her life.