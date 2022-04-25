Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

Associated Press

Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial before the state's top criminal court delayed her lethal injection. Melissa Lucio, 52, was set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas' southern tip. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday intervened, granting Lucio's lawyers' request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her.