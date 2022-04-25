Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

A Texas appeals court has delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. Lucio's case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of her previous jurors.

