Melissa McCarthy, is that you?! See Nicole Kidman get pranked by her co-star

Nicole Kidman was pranked in spectacular fashion by Melissa McCarthy during an event for their Hulu series, “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

McCarthy, 51, donned a rubbery mask that made her look like an old man with white hair, bushy eyebrows and a thick mustache.

She crept up to Kidman and opened her arms wide, asking for a hug. Kidman looked alarmed for a second, seeming to debate whether to return the embrace. Then a moment later, she shrieked with laughter when she realized it was McCarthy.

Surprise! (melissamccarthy/ Instagram)

“Oh, my God!” she said as she hugged her co-star. “It shows you I’ll just hug anyone!”

McCarthy then peeled away the mask to reveal her face, causing Kidman, 54, to burst out laughing again.

“I was scared!” Kidman said, and wiped tears of laughter from her eyes.

“Our @9strangershulu finale airs tomorrow and based on the video, @nicolekidman will hug ANYONE on picture wrap 😂,” McCarthy wrote on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Kidman and McCarthy have shared their funny antics on Instagram. Last month, McCarthy posted a video of them in a mock battle, showing off some hilariously bad fighting moves.

“Sometimes things get super weird in a bamboo forest,” McCarthy captioned the video.

This summer, McCarthy also cracked up fans on Instagram with her funny yet supportive gesture for her friend Mariska Hargitay.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star had recently suffered a series of ankle and knee injuries, and McCarthy showed her support for her pal by standing at the side of a road and jumping up and down with a sign reading, “Honk if you’re PRAYING for Mariska Hargitay’s recovery!!!”

“If you can’t produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best (thing) is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign,” the comedian captioned the video.

Hargitay was blown away by McCarthy’s gesture.

“Above and beyond," she wrote on Instagram. "Honk if you’re blown away by @melissamccarthy’s heart and humor. Might be worth breaking my ankle for.”