Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

Melissa McCarthy had quite an experience Down Under.

The Oscar-nominated star posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday showing what happened after an unknown creature bit her while she was in Australia in a post that also mentioned her interview for the April issue of InStyle magazine.

“After professing my love of Australian critters to @instylemagazine , I was quickly reminded by someone that I was conveniently forgetting the aftermath of some of those ‘magical’ bites...,” she captioned the video, a reference to what the actor told the magazine about the things in the country that captured her fancy.

“I love that all the bugs and creatures will kill you,” McCarthy says before the video jumps to her in bed with white towels on her forehead and wrapped around her hands and neck, while “Exhibit A” is written across the bottom of the screen.

The video then jumps back to McCarthy, who was in Australia last fall shooting "Nine Perfect Strangers" for Hulu, continuing to talk about the great aspects of the country.

“I love that I’ve seen a spider the size of my head,” she says while a picture of a huntsman spider splashed across the screen.

“I’m itchy!” she screams as the video shifts back to her in bed. “It’s reached my face!”

Another voice off-screen explains, "She's in hand jail."

“That’s a huntsman. I found it magical,” McCarthy then says as the video returns to her talking about the spider before we once again see her back in bed.

“Pretty puffy, guys,” she says while “Exhibit B” flashes onto the screen. “G’day, mate!”

McCarthy has previously talked about how she reacted after something bit her in the middle of the night during her trip.

“Ninety-two percent of my body blew up in a way that I didn’t know was possible,” she told Ellen DeGeneres last November.

“I carry an EpiPen because nobody knows. They're like, 'Could be anything.' So many things could have done this to you. My lip was out here, my eye was like this and I was like scratching like a hound dog and they’re like, 'Could be one of a thousand things,'” she added.