Melissa O’Rourke, mother of Beto O’Rourke, dies at 75

Melissa O'Rourke, who owned Charlotte's Furniture Store for 66 years before it closed, and the mother of former El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke, has died.

Beto O'Rourke announced her passing on social media on Sunday. She was 75.

"Our beautiful mom passed from this world early this morning, joining our sister and dad. We are so incredibly fortunate to have been raised and loved by her, a wonderful mom in every way. Our gratitude to everyone who loved her and cared for her. We miss you and love you mom always!" he posted on his and his sister Charlotte's behalf.

According to news media reports, Melissa O'Rourke was diagnosed with bladder cell cancer at the end of July 2022.

Charlotte's was a high-end furniture store in Peppertree Square that kept in-house interior designers busy with customers' needs, from selecting dining and living room furniture to designing rooms. During the Christmas season, the store was known for having holiday shopping events with numerous trees decorated with specialty ornaments and other decor available at the store.

Melissa O'Rourke was an active voter supporting her son's political career. She would attend his speeches, such as at First Lady Jill Biden's event to promote early voting in 2020 and hold up signs announcing his run for various offices, such as for the Senate in 2017.

More than a thousand people responded with condolences on Beto O'Rourke's social media.

Rose Diane Tate, who used to own Pike's Street Market on Mills Street, said, "so very sad. Such a beautiful, elegant, kind woman and oh so proud of all of her kids. Heaven just gained a beautiful angel. In doing so though she will leave a huge void in your lives."

She was preceded in death by her husband, businessman and politician Pat O'Rourke, and daughter Erin. She is survived by children Beto and Charlotte O'Rourke.

