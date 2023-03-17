Melissa Rivers breaks down Meghan Markle’s red pantsuit
Rivers admitted Meghan’s red cashmere ensemble looked great, but was “beyond expensive.”
Rivers admitted Meghan’s red cashmere ensemble looked great, but was “beyond expensive.”
Now that Sophie has moved up in rank from the Countess of Wessex to the Duchess of Edinburgh, she is reportedly finding that there are some perks to her job title. With her on-again, off-again friendship with Meghan Markle, she is apparently happy to be off the hook for one particular thing: curtsying to the […]
The property sits across from her Promised Land estate and was purchased by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber
STORY: The move, using article 49:3 of the constitution, will ensure the bill raising the retirement age by two years to 64 is adopted after weeks of protests and fractious debate.But it also shows President Emmanuel Macron and his government failed to garner enough of a majority in parliament, in a blow to the centrist president and his ability to win support from other parties for further reforms.When the session resumed, Borne took the floor but her speech was largely drowned out by boos and chants from opposition members of parliament and shouts of "resignation," in rare chaotic scenes in the French parliament."We cannot gamble on the future of our pensions, this reform is necessary," Borne told lawmakers, to explain why she was using the 49:3 procedure. Macron and his government say raising the retirement age is necessary to get the pension system out of the red by the end of the decade.
Prince Harry will on Friday seek to win his libel claim against publisher Associated Newspapers without the case going to trial, his lawyer said, as the British royal steps up his legal battles against the tabloid press. Harry, King Charles' younger son, sued Associated Newspapers last year over an article in its Mail on Sunday newspaper that alleged he tried to keep secret details of his separate legal fight with Britain’s government over his security arrangements. The article said Harry, 38, had tried to keep secret details of his legal fight to reinstate his police protection - which was withdrawn after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020 - and that his aides had then tried to put a positive spin on it.
Halle Berry shared sweet family photos featuring her “sweet angel” daughter Nahla, who she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry, in honor of the teen’s 15th birthday. Take a look.
Jenny was a senior technical recruiter at Meta and said she still hadn't "fully processed" getting laid off from her "dream company."
The Presley family drama rages on as Lisa Marie's ex reportedly wins custody of twin daughters after claims Priscilla didn't object
Did Meghan Markle have any clue as to what the royal family was all about when she married Prince Harry? Well, one A-list TV star seems to think he knows the answer to that question: enter Succession‘s Brian Cox. He does have a strong opinion on the royal family as a Scottish citizen, but don’t […]
Loyal Aldi shoppers can easily name dozens of affordable foods they never miss an opportunity to purchase at Aldi. If you're new to shopping at Aldi, you might not know which items are worth picking...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent for children 6 months through 4 years of age.
Big banks pledge $30 billion to First Republic as a backstop after the company's stock hit an all-time low following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.
The Duchess of Sussex has shared a lemon olive oil cake recipe amid suggestions that she is preparing to relaunch her lifestyle website.
Regé-Jean Page told "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that he and Dynevor made a pact so they could drink coffee before shooting intimate scenes.
The four-time Grammy nominee accepted JR Robinson's proposal in the finale of the Peacock dating series
Queen Camilla's hilarious response to windy day hat drama is analyzed by a lip reader and it's seven words we can get down with
The Oscars quip about the late actor, who was acquitted in the killing of his wife, was "not funny," said son Noah Blake.
King Charles III might be getting used to the protestors who seem to show up at every one of his appearances lately, but the U.K. media is sounding the alarm that things are going to get worse. It seems that the anti-royal sentiment is reaching a fever pitch ahead of his May 6 coronation. The […]
For Meredith Schorr, a registered nurse, working in the medical field during the coronavirus pandemic, took both a mental and physical toll. After gaining around 50 pounds, Schorr said she tried making changes to her diet and her exercise routine to lose weight. When that didn't work, Schorr said she reached out for professional help and saw a nurse practitioner who helps patients with weight loss.
Coppin State University has reportedly parted ways with men's basketball head coach Juan Dixon.
Most of the money comes from ownership of Balmoral Castle ($140 million) in Aberdeenshire, Scotland and Sandringham House ($65 million) in Norfolk, England, which are her own properties, rather than properties of the Crown Estate. As part of her divorce settlement, Princess Diana received $22.5 million from Prince Charles a year before she passed away.