Melitopol: Partisans attack Russian occupier as he molests teenager, blasts heard in town Mayor

SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022

Ukrainian partisans have brutally attacked a Russian occupier as he attempted to sexually assault a minor in the town of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "Melitopol partisans have brutally attacked an occupier who was molesting a child.

An hour ago, a Russian soldier was sexually assaulting an underaged girl in the street of one of the town’s neighbourhoods. But our partisans are everywhere. They have cut the occupier’s throat. It’s quite symbolic that this has taken place on the Heroiv Ukrainy [Ukraine’s Heroes - ed.] Street."

Details: Fedorov added that explosions rocked several of Melitopol’s neighbourhoods.

"Another ‘hot’ night for the occupiers: blasts can be heard in several of Melitopol’s districts. Our resistance forces say that until the Ruscists [Russian soldiers, - ed.] withdraw from our land, each of their days here will be hot like hell," Fedorov wrote.

