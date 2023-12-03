Mellon discusses plans for veterans' outreach and wellness center in North East
M. Richard Mellon plans to buy North East's Granite Ridge facility and open a veterans' outreach and wellness center. He toured the property last week.
M. Richard Mellon plans to buy North East's Granite Ridge facility and open a veterans' outreach and wellness center. He toured the property last week.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
UFC Austin got off to quite a start.
Also on deck: family-friendly Hasbro games on markdown, Beats wireless headphones for under $100, a snuggly electric blanket for half off and much, much more.
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Arman Tsarukyan made a statement against Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin.
Houston is making a big move.
Hi, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that highlights some of the more noteworthy moments in tech over the past few days. A fair amount happened this week, including Amazon's re:Invent conference, a ransomware catastrophe at Fidelity, Sam Altman officially returning to OpenAI, Neuralink raising money, and SpaceX acquiring a parachute company. Also, Tesla officially launched the Cybertruck, Black Friday numbers came in, Evernote imposed caps on its free plan, and Teenage Engineering unveiled its latest gadget.
The Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Here are the health headlines you can put into practice this week.
The legendary singer got candid about her dating history and the merits of dating younger men.
Amazon has revealed the first glimpse into its Fallout series, which comes out next spring. It's set in what was once Los Angeles, 200 years after a nuclear war. The show is based on the best-selling video game series and stars Yellowjackets actor Ella Purnell.
Martin O'Malley appears set to take the helm at the Social Security Administration in the coming weeks. He said his focus will be on improving customer service.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team at Meta seeks to further our fundamental understanding in both new and existing domains, covering the full spectrum of topics related to AI, with the mission of advancing the state-of-the-art of AI through open research for the benefit of all. Batra is also an associate professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics?
For years, dedicated Star Trek fans have been using AI in an attempt to make a version of the acclaimed series Deep Space 9 that looks decent on modern TVs. It sounds a bit ridiculous, but I was surprised to find that it's actually quite good — certainly good enough that media companies ought to pay attention (instead of just sending me copyright strikes). After seeing Star Trek: The Next Generation's revelatory remaster, I felt I ought to revisit its less galaxy-trotting, more ensemble-focused sibling.
More than 20,000 shoppers love this drapey beauty. Plus, it comes in 26 colors.
This week: A popular female coding influencer's Instagram is apparently run by a man, Oh god, Spotify Wrapped is back, Google is clearing out all of your old accounts.
The fallout from North Korea's satellite launch continues to worsen after the 2018 military pact with South Korea was abandoned.