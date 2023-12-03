Mellon discusses plans for veterans' outreach and wellness center in North East

TechCrunch

For years, dedicated Star Trek fans have been using AI in an attempt to make a version of the acclaimed series Deep Space 9 that looks decent on modern TVs. It sounds a bit ridiculous, but I was surprised to find that it's actually quite good — certainly good enough that media companies ought to pay attention (instead of just sending me copyright strikes). After seeing Star Trek: The Next Generation's revelatory remaster, I felt I ought to revisit its less galaxy-trotting, more ensemble-focused sibling.