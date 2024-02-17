Mellon Heritage Foundation unveils new veterans wellness center in North East

TechCrunch

.406 Ventures, a Boston-based venture firm investing in enterprise-focused startups in healthcare, data and AI, and cybersecurity, closed its fifth fund with $265 million in capital commitments. The firm was founded by Liam Donohue, who was the founder of Boston venture firm Arcadia Partners, and two other partners, including Maria Cirino, co-founder of the managed-security services company Guardent, and former Razorfish CFO Larry Begley. The new fund is backed by a group of new and existing limited partners, including university endowments, foundations, pension plans and strategic investors.