Meloni’s migration deal blocked by Albanian court

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks as she attends a press conference at the airport after a visit to a reception centre for migrants - YARA NARDI/REUTERS

Italy’s much vaunted deal with Albania to outsource tens of thousands of migrants has been dragged into a court battle in a blow for Giorgia Meloni.

Under the accord, which was signed last month, migrant boats that were intercepted in international waters in the Mediterranean by the Italian navy and coast guard were to be transferred to Albania for processing.

Italy pledged millions of euros to build two facilities, one in the northern Albanian port and holiday resort of Shengjin and another on a former military base just outside the village of Gjader, a few miles inland from the coast.

But the deal has now been thrown into doubt after Albania’s constitutional court decided on Wednesday to block it, at least temporarily.

The court will hold a public hearing on Jan 18 to determine whether the deal violates Albania’s constitution.

Opposition parties have objected to Italy being granted a slice of territory under their jurisdiction at the two facilities, with Italian medics and police working there.

Giorgia Meloni observes the dozens of small boats on which hundreds of migrants have arrived in Italy in recent weeks - FILIPPO ATTILI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

Albania’s parliament had been expected to vote on ratifying the deal today, but that has now been postponed.

The five-year agreement was announced last month by Ms Meloni and her Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama.

Under the accord, up to 36,000 migrants a year are to be diverted to Albania, where their requests for asylum will be assessed.

Those who have their requests turned down will be repatriated to their home countries. Ms Meloni, who is under huge pressure at home to deal with the record number of migrants arriving on Italian shores, had confidently predicted that the two centres would be built and operational by the spring.

So far this year, more than 153,000 migrants and refugees have reached Italy, most of them in boats organised by traffickers that depart from Tunisia and Libya.

The challenge to the deal is a blow to Italy’s Right-wing coalition, at least in the short-term, and reminiscent of the difficulties that the Conservatives are facing in getting their Rwanda migrant plan up and running.

The number of migrants arriving in Italy after crossing on boats from North Africa has surged this year - ALESSANDRO SERRANO/AFP

It is likely to be a topic of conversation when Rishi Sunak visits Rome on Saturday to have a meeting with Ms Meloni and to attend a political convention organised by her hard-Right party, Brothers of Italy.

Senior figures in the Italian coalition put on a brave face despite the Albanian court decision.

Antonio Tajani, the foreign minister, insisted on Thursday that he was not worried about the suspension of the accord.

“I think it is a legal issue that will be resolved fairly quickly. But it is not for us to comment on the decisions of the court of a candidate country to join the European Union.”

In gratitude for agreeing to the migrant accord, Italy has thrown its weight behind Albania’s long-standing hopes of joining the EU, along with other Western Balkan countries.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.