Melrose Launches Community Needs Assessment Survey

The following was submitted by the City of Melrose:

MELROSE, MA – The office of Mayor Paul Brodeur has launched a Community Needs Assessment Survey in an effort to collect community feedback around the use of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Community members can complete the four-minute survey, which asks participants to rate a series of community needs and identify projects of interest, by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/BWDVLZ5.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), passed by the federal government in March 2021, the City of Melrose will receive federal aid to respond to the public health and economic impacts of the public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Melrose will receive approximately $8.4 million in relief funds over the course of the next two years. All the funding must be expended or committed by December 31, 2024.

Mayor Brodeur and his staff have been in the process of collecting and evaluating proposals from City departments and community members for use of the ARPA funds, reflecting a wide range of needs.

It is a priority of Mayor Brodeur’s and his staff to gain community members’ input on this process. Brodeur said that receiving community feedback will help the City prioritize the use of these financial resources and will enable the City to best support the community’s needs over the next three years.

“My office is grateful to work for such an engaged community and are looking forward to receiving your input regarding what you think Melrose’s top community needs are,” said Mayor Brodeur. “To help us gain input from as many community members as possible, please share this survey with your Melrose friends, family members, and neighbors. Your input is a crucial component to our evaluation process.”

This article originally appeared on the Melrose Patch