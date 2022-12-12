Melrose mail carrier robbed at gunpoint; officials offering $50,000 reward for information

Law enforcement officials are offering a reward for information after two suspects robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint over the weekend, according to authorities.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says a USPS letter carrier was delivering mail in the area of Orchard Lane on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. when they were approached by the two suspects shown in the surveillance video above. The two perpetrators proceeded to brandish a firearm and robbed the victim before fleeing on foot, according to police.

It is unclear what the suspects took from the victim or if the victim sustained any injuries.

Authorities are now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455.

Armed robbery of a USPS employee is considered a federal offence punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



