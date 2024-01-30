Melrose man arrested after attempted murder, kidnapping, gun assault in New Mexico

CLOVIS, NM - A Melrose man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping in Curry County, according to a statement issued by the Curry County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

About 12:52 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, the Clovis Police Department received a report of an injured person traveling toward Clovis from the Village of Melrose.

"It was reported to the dispatcher that the victim, Kenyon Kendal of Melrose, had been shot in the shoulder, and that the assailant was known to the victim," the release stated. "The Clovis Fire Department and the Curry County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to intercept the caller and render aid."

Deputies located Kendal at 1:08 p.m. While Kendal was being treated by the Clovis Fire Department, deputies learned he had been shot by Robert Lee, also of Melrose. After a brief search, deputies were able to find Lee, who was walking near the train tracks in Melrose.

The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed Robert Lee also kidnapped Dustin Crenshaw of Melrose.

"Lee held Crenshaw at gunpoint for a length of time before seeking out Kendal, who was north of Melrose at a ranch with his friend Tyler Alexander," the release stated. "Lee fired at Kendal and Tyler Alexander (of Melrose)."

Lee missed Alexander, but Kendal was struck by two gunshots, according to the release. Kendal was taken to a UMC hospital via helicopter and was in stable condition.

Lee was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of multiple charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping, both 2nd degree felonies, as well as tampering with evidence and aggravated assault, which are 4th degree felonies.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Melrose, NM man arrested after person shot in shoulder near Clovis