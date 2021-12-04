Melrose man to serve 15 years for 2019 stabbing

When it was his turn to speak, Lloyd Hoke Derrick apologized that his trial was a burden to the court. He said his action was done in self-defense and didn't want to spend a long time in prison. Derrick ended by telling the judge God bless.

Derrick's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Peter Sziklai, told the court that the Department of Corrections recommends that Derrick serve 56 months in prison, followed by probation and treatment.

Assistant State Attorney Erik Rauba said Derrick qualifies as a habitual felony and prison release re-offender because of his criminal history.

Verdict: Ocala jury finds Melrose man guilty in 2019 stabbing in north Marion County

Vacated: Death sentence set aside for Ocala's Sonny Boy Oats; now serving life in prison

Decision: 12-year prison term for Ocala kidnapping and robbery case

Sentencing

Circuit Judge Gary Sanders wound up sentencing Derrick to 15 years and a day in prison for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Derrick was ordered to pay fines and court costs; he also must submit a DNA sample.

Circuit Judge Gary Sanders

Sanders said his decision was based on several factors, including the nature of the crime and Derrick's criminal history.

The 36-year-old man, who has been locked up at the Marion County Jail since the time of the November 2019 incident, wore a jail uniform and was handcuffed and shackled when he appeared with his lawyer on Friday.

There were no family or friends in the courtroom for Derrick.

Derrick's arrest

In late May, a jury convicted the Melrose man of stabbing Shawn Wilmont in Citra multiple times with a pocket knife.

Released from prison in April 2018, Derrick was on drug offender probation that was slated to end in March 2023 when he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

At the day-long trial, the victim testified and said Derrick was the person who stabbed him. During testimony, it was revealed that Wilmont was stabbed in the back and stomach by Derrick.

Story continues

Records show Derrick has served time in prison for various offenses since 2006.

In court

The prosecutor told the court that Derrick has a history of violence that's documented. Some of Derrick's convictions mentioned by Rauba were aggravated battery with intended harm, trafficking in stolen property and false imprisonment.

Sziklai told the judge that the state did not make its intention known that it was proceeding to treat Derrick as a habitual offender. He cited cases where the prosecution has to inform the defense if it plans to seek that status.

Marion County Judicial Center

Rauba countered that the defense was aware of the state's decision, as it was discussed before trial.

Hearing both sides, the judge agreed with the state.

Sziklai told the judge that Derrick's pre-sentence investigation report notes that the man has mental and substance abuse issues and had been exposed to violence at an early age.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Melrose man to serve 15 years for 2019 stabbing