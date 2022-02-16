Melrose Men To Launch Fifth Annual White Ribbon Day Event

MELROSE, MA — The Melrose Alliance Against Violence is gearing up to host its 5th Annual White Ribbon Day Event with help from the City of Melrose next month.

On Wednesday, March 2, members of the MAAV will gather in front of City Hall's Essex Street entrance to call upon men of all ages to stand up and participate in the process of helping to end violence against women.

White Ribbon Day, which was created by a group of Canadian men in 1991 in response to the massacre of 14 women in Montreal, is now an international event that occurs in more than 60 countries worldwide.

"The City of Melrose is committed to taking actionable steps to raise awareness, hold offenders accountable, support our survivors, and promote safety, gender equity, and non-violence in our community," said Mayor Paul Brodeur. "I recognize that ending globe-wide violence against women is an unrealistic goal for our modestly sized City. However, I believe that if enough men in our community can take 15 minutes out of their day on March 2, White Ribbon Day can make a lasting impact here in Melrose."

One in three women worldwide experiences physical or sexual violence, according to emerging data from a 2021 United Nations (UN) report, Measuring the Shadow Pandemic: Violence Against Women During COVID-19. The report's data suggests that since the outbreak of COVID-19, all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, have intensified.

"We are pleased to once again hold this simple but powerful event where men of all ages come together to speak out and take a stand against gender-based violence," says MAAV Executive Director Rebecca Mooney. "We see men as part of the solution to ending this problem and believe it's especially important to involve students. They will lead the White Ribbon Day pledge, where participants pledge never to commit, excuse or stay silent about men's violence against women."

The ceremony will begin with Mayor Paul Brodeur delivering a Proclamation of White Ribbon Day in Melrose, followed by remarks by community leaders and a pledge of nonviolence led by Melrose High School students. The ceremony will conclude with drumming from Melrose High School Band members while the White Ribbon Day flag is raised by City Councilor Jack Eccles.

The ceremony will be broadcast to the community via MMTV, social media channels at MAAV, and at Melrose High School and is sponsored by the City of Melrose Mayor’s Office and Men4MAAV, an initiative of the Melrose Alliance Against Violence.

For more information visit www.maav.org or contact MAAV at 781-662-2010.

This article originally appeared on the Melrose Patch