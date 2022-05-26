Melrose Police searching for man who threw brick through window of NH reporter’s home

Melrose Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are searching for a suspect who vandalized the home of a New Hampshire reporter on Saturday morning.

At 10:30 a.m. on May 21, officers responded to the area of Lynn Fells Parkway.

The victim reported a brick had been thrown through her window and the message, “this is just the beginning,” was spray painted on the house.

It is unclear if the victim was home at the time of the vandalism.

The suspect is described as a 5′10 white man with a slender build. He is seen wearing a light blue hooded rain jacket, khaki pants and black sneakers. He was also seen wearing a blue-green back pack. The suspect then took off towards the Lincoln Street area.

It is unknown what media outlet the victim works for, but this reporter has been targeted on 5 separate occasions at various New Hampshire addresses connected to her.

Officials are looking into whether or not her recent work has any connection to these vandalism crimes.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact Melrose Police at (781) 665-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

