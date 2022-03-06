Melting ice exhibit in Brooklyn urges action on climate change
Art with a special message is now on display in Brooklyn.
Prince George accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for England's Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium.
Typically used for fun on social media, memes out of Ukraine are serious business amid Russia's attack. In fact, history and media experts who spoke with ABC News said the social media posts about Ukraine's resistance against Russian forces are war tools. Jennifer Grygiel, an associate professor of communications at Syracuse University who specializes in social media and memes, told ABC News that social media campaigns, undertaken by big governments or grassroots groups, are critical in gaining worldwide support.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher announced they've started a GoFundMe for Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion. The couple shared the news via a video posted to YouTube and their individual Instagram feeds. Kunis also opened up about being "proud" of her Ukrainian roots.
The New York City subway system has been up and running for more than a century, but through the decades, the cars passengers ride in have always been evolving. As CBS' Errol Barnett reports, the most recent upgrade has finally taken some legendary cars off the tracks.
The Trump-adoring Florida Republican's baseless claim was quickly chopped down.
Jennifer Garner appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Adam Project.
Duchess of Sussex previously told Oprah Winfrey she last saw half-sister 19 years ago
Bolton, who once worked for Trump, also said the former president's "main interest" in Ukraine was trying to "find Hillary Clinton's computer server."
MU associate professor Stephen Quackenbush said Putin made a mistake in invading Ukraine by unifying NATO and bringing stifling sanctions.
The Duke of Cambridge shared a sweet sentiment about his wife of 10 years during an outing to celebrate St. David's Day.
George Will highlighted the former president's waning power in a blistering new column for The Washington Post.
Developed by Ukrainian veterans, say reports, the light drones, invisible to radar, carries a 3kg of explosives to strike the Russian forces.
Tom Mansfield, father-of-two from Colwyn Bay, Wales, got his "maths wrong" when measuring caffeine powder, a coroner said.
Poland wants to donate its old MiGs to Ukraine. But there’s a catch — it needs U.S. jets.
A Central Florida man has been arrested after deputies say he intentionally ran over his family.
NASCAR ejected a crew member from five Cup teams and took away pit selection for those teams because of inspection issues at Las Vegas.
Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin couldn't hold back when following a retired U.S. Army colonel on the air recently, saying she barely had time to correct all of his “distortions.” Griffin, who has reported for Fox News Channel since 1996, has attracted attention over the past two weeks as she has publicly corrected or contradicted several Fox analysts and hosts on the air about the crisis in Ukraine. When Tucker Carlson suggested this week that some reporters are acting as flacks for the Pentagon, some interpreted that as a criticism of his colleague.
It was written by hand on one of Trump's private White House documents from Jan. 6.
When it comes to her hairstyles, Saweetie never stops -- she just keeps getting better. Since...
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting on Saturday warned that Ukraine might lose its statehood "if they continue doing what they are doing," The New York Times reported."The current leadership needs to understand that if they continue doing what they are doing, they risk the future of Ukrainian statehood," Putin said in Moscow, according to the newspaper. "If that happens, they will have to be blamed for that."During his meeting he also...