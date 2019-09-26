Melting ice is slowing down the Atlantic ocean's circulation system. Yes, that's similar to what happens in 'The Day After Tomorrow.'

Christian Aslund/Greenpeace

The ocean current system in the Atlantic Ocean, called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), is responsible for western Europe's warm temperatures. But according to a new report from the United Nations, rising water temperatures and changes to the salinity of the world's oceans is causing the AMOC to weaken. Other recent research has found that the AMOC could slow significantly if enough fresh water from melting ice enters the ocean. Weaker current circulation could bring more extreme weather to the Northern Hemisphere. A version of this scenario is depicted in the movie "The Day After Tomorrow," though the film isn't scientifically accurate. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Unprecedented melting of the Arctic and Antarctic ice sheets, combined with warming ocean water, could cause sea levels to rise by more than 3 feet by the end of the century, according to new report.

The assessment was compiled by more than 100 authors from 36 countries as part of the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The findings suggest that as melting glaciers add vast amounts of much fresh water to the world's oceans, the current system in the Atlantic is likely to weaken over time.

This system, called the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), moves ocean water north and south in the Atlantic and mixes surface water with that from deep below. It's partially responsible for western Europe's warm and wet climate.

The UN report concluded that "the AMOC is projected to weaken in the 21st century" under every climate-change scenario. That means changes are coming to the north Atlantic even if we significantly limit greenhouse-gas emissions (and, consequently, planetary warming).

"We are definitely going into a world where AMOC is getting weaker," Francesco Muschitiello, the author of a different study about the AMOC, previously told Business Insider.

As that happens, Europe could get colder, drier weather, and the tropics could experience stronger hurricanes.

Why melting glaciers and warming oceans weaken ocean currents

Scientists liken the AMOC to a kind of water conveyor belt.

Once warmer water reaches the area around the UK, it cools and sinks to the bottom of the Labrador and Nordic Seas. Then that cold water makes a U-turn and snakes its way along the ocean floor, all the way down to Antarctica's Southern Ocean.

When the AMOC is flowing quickly, western Europe enjoys a wet and warm climate. But if it gets sluggish and weak, warm tropical waters don't get moved up, and the north Atlantic cools.

The AMOC's speed depends on a delicate balance of salt and fresh water. Salty water is dense, so it sinks easily. But as Greenland and Antarctica's ice sheets melt, along with glaciers around the world, more fresh water is joining the AMOC.

That melting is happening quickly, the UN report confirmed. Greenland's ice is melting six times faster now than it was four decades ago, according to an April study — the ice sheet is sloughing off an estimated 286 billion tons of ice per year. Two decades ago, the annual average was just 50 billion.