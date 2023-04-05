Melting permafrost reveals bodies of ancient Mongolians — and their diets, study says

The excavation of an ancient cemetery in the mountains of northern Mongolia has shed light on the culture and diet of the early inhabitants in the region, according to a new study.

The cemetery is situated in the permafrost, perennially frozen ground, which allowed for the excellent preservation of human remains dating back to 1206 A.D., according to a study published on March 31 in the journal Communications Biology.

The area, known as the Khorig cemetery, has been excavated by archaeologists and scavenged by looters for years as the melting permafrost continues to expose more and more of the site, researchers said.

The discovery of opulent goods, such as a silk robe portraying a dragon, indicate aristocratic individuals in the Mongol Empire were buried at the site, researchers said.

A gold Buddha figurine was also uncovered, suggesting Buddhism was a significant aspect of elite society in the Mongol Empire.

Dr. Ventresca Miller excavating a looted burial in Khuvsgul province, Mongolia.

But perhaps the most consequential finding came from analyzing the teeth of 11 buried individuals.

Their dental plaque was examined in a laboratory and various proteins were isolated, allowing researchers to determine what foods the individuals had consumed. Proteins associated with several animal products were found, including yak milk, which was a significant discovery.

“This is the first time that yak dairy has been identified in the past - so it is currently the oldest known case of yak milk consumption,” Alicia Ventresca Miller, the lead author of the study, told McClatchy News in an email.

Until now, little had been known about when early Mongol people domesticated yaks, a species of cattle native to Asia.

The finding “helped us verify the long-term use of this iconic animal in the region and its ties to elite rulers,” Ventresca Miller, an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Michigan, said in a press release.

The Mongol Empire, founded by Genghis Khan, was the “largest contiguous empire in the world, uniting Chinese, Islamic, Iranian, Central Asian, and nomadic cultures within an overarching Mongol sensibility,” according to research from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Khorig site was located at the northern edge of the empire, and its inhabitants likely traded yak dairy products, which would have been precious commodities, with other regions, researchers said.

