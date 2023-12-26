Melville house fire requires nearly 100 Long Island firefighters to battle blaze

Nearly 100 firefighters responded to a house fire that overtook a Long Island residence early Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Suffolk County Police responded to the blaze on Wilmington Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m., authorities confirmed in a statement to the Daily News.

They confirmed that police arrived to find the home “fully engulfed in flames.” An investigation is underway.

Though the Melville Fire Department told the Daily News the blaze didn’t appear to have been intentionally set, First Assistant Chief Don Barclay confirmed they currently “have no way of knowing … whether it was intentionally set or mistakenly set.

“It looks like a toolshed nearby the rear of the house caught on fire, which then spread to the house, when a propane tank let loose,” doubling the size of the blaze for a time, explained Barclay. “It’s not terribly uncommon that tool sheds [catch] on fire.”

Cops told News 12 that they designated the residence a crime scene. Suffolk Police told the Daily News it’s unclear yet whether any fatalities resulted from the fire, though any such report would have so far come from the fire department.

The only person who lives at the home is a male, for whom authorities are reportedly now looking.

“We have no idea if there’s a person inside the house,” Barclay told The News. “When we went there right now, neighbors reported that there could be somebody home, an elderly male. We haven’t found anybody. We’re currently there working through the rubble.”

Officials noted to News 12 the significant amount of firefighters required to get the fire under control. Barclay confirmed that no firefighters were injured.

This is a developing story.