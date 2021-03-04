Melvin Capital Dusts Off From GameStop Fiasco With a 22% Rebound

Katherine Burton and Hema Parmar
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Gabe Plotkin spent the first half of January defending his hedge fund’s portfolio from a Reddit mob, the second half trying to convince investors he can survive a 53% loss, and early February explaining to Congress what happened.

Now with the public spectacle subsiding, the most concrete sign is emerging yet that his Melvin Capital Management might actually manage to thrive anew. After adjusting strategy, Plotkin pulled off an almost 22% gain in February, about eight times the return of the S&P 500.

So starts the most arduous part of the 42-year-old hedge fund manager’s bid to climb out of the hole left by January’s clash, in which retail investors organized on social media to drive up stocks such as GameStop Corp. that Melvin and others had bet would fall. The episode cost his investors -- including billionaire Steve Cohen, Brown University and the Robin Hood Foundation -- more than $6 billion.

But even with the rebound, Plotkin’s fund, which had $8 billion at the start of February, will need to produce an additional 75% gain for earlier clients before they break even. Clients who have stuck by or piled into the firm are betting he’ll be able to do that given his track record, which ranked him as one of the best stock pickers until this year.

Last month’s performance was especially welcome for investors who decided to pony up a collective $250 million at the beginning of February -- likely seeing it as an opportunity to increase their exposure to a hedge fund that had been closed to new capital.That vote of confidence followed a late-January investment by Ken Griffin, his partners and his Citadel hedge funds, and Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, which together gave the firm $2.75 billion in exchange for a three-year minority piece of Melvin’s revenue. The deal came together in a matter of hours.

Plotkin said in his testimony to the House Committee on Financial Services last month that Griffin had reached out to him, and that the cash injection was not an emergency bailout.

People close to his backers say they doubled down because they have faith in his trading acumen and personally like Plotkin, who’s known as family-oriented and relatively nice in an industry that’s famously cutthroat.

Modifying Wagers

He’s also a confident risk-taker. Since his days at Cohen’s shop, Plotkin was known for taking big positions on the long and the short side. His recent performance suggests January’s rout hasn’t damaged his ability to make money.

He did modify his wagers on stocks he expects to tumble, saying in his testimony that he would avoid crowded shorts. A person familiar with his strategy said he also will take smaller-sized positions to limit exposure to single companies. And Plotkin told his team of data scientists to scour social media and message boards to look for shares that retail investors are rallying around.

He has stopped using exchange-traded puts that show up on his quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission -- clues that allowed his firm to be singled out by the Reddit crowd.

Some hedge fund observers question whether Plotkin will still be able to produce blockbuster returns without chunky short positions. In Melvin’s first year of trading, 70% of the fund’s profits came from his bearish bets.

Plotkin, who grew up in a middle-class family in Portland, Maine, didn’t have a flashy start to his money management career. Early on he landed at Griffin’s Citadel, hired to evaluate new businesses rather than taking a more coveted investment position. After a year, he jumped to Greenwich, Connecticut-based North Sound Capital, where he was a consumer stocks analyst for two years, with limited trading authority.

Then, in 2006, he landed a job at Cohen’s predecessor firm SAC Capital Advisors, and within five years he was managing more than $1 billion in consumer-related stocks. He was among only a handful of managers at the Stamford, Connecticut-based firm with such a large portfolio.

Cohen’s Help

Inside SAC, he was one of the biggest money makers, known for rigorous research of companies he invested in, former colleagues said. He used detailed models to analyze everything from cash flows to product demand, rather than relying on market information from brokers. He also was an early user of credit-card data.

Plotkin announced he was leaving Cohen’s firm in early 2014 to start his own shop, just a few months after SAC pleaded guilty to securities fraud and paid a record fine to resolve charges in the U.S. government’s six-year crackdown on insider trading. Plotkin, who wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing, was among several senior portfolio managers to quit. As part of the settlement, Cohen would -- for a time -- only be managing his own money, thus reducing the amount of cash to be spread among portfolio managers.

By that December, Plotkin was up and running at Melvin. He named the firm after his grandfather who ran a convenience store and had the work ethic and integrity he wanted do emulate in his own business. Plotkin raised close to $1 billion, including about $200 million from Cohen’s firm, now called Point72. His only down year was in 2018, when he lost 6%. The next two years his returns were around 50%.

Overall, he posted annualized returns about 30% from his start in 2014 through last year.Plotkin declined to comment for this article, but during his House testimony, he signaled confidence that he will turn things around.

“We’ll adapt,” he said. “The whole industry will have to adapt.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Time to Buy GameStop Stock?

    The video game retailer is soaring again, but investors must tread cautiously before buying into the latest round of hype.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' Keith Gill No Longer Has Financial Broker License: Report

    One of the biggest names in the GameStop storyline of 2021 has lost his financial license. What Happened: Keith Gill is known by many names to investors and fans of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) stock. He is called Roaring Kitty and is also known as DeepF***ingvalue on Reddit. Gill found himself in the middle of the GameStop story after posting about large gains made from buying the stock prior to its 1,000% increase. It was later revealed that Gill was a registered financial broker. Gill no longer has his financial broker license, according to a Monday report from Reuters. Related Link: Wallstreetbets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop Why It’s Important: Gill was registered as an agent with MML Investors Services LLC, a broker dealer arm for Mass Mutual. The company filed a termination request with FINRA to remove Gill’s broker license. The internal review cited “outside activities” as the reason for the filing. Gill’s last day of employment with MML Investors Services was Jan. 28. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Registrations are terminated when a person is no long longer employed at a registered firm, a FINRA spokeswoman told Reuters. Gill was sued last month, accused in a class action suit of violating security laws and causing “huge losses” for investors. Gill is expected to appear before Massachusetts regulators later this week, the Reuters report said. Shares of GameStop were trading 0.15% higher at $120.58 at last check Tuesday. Photo by Mike Mozart via Wikimedia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat To Know About Dave Portnoy And The New BUZZ Social Media Sentiment ETFGreen Eggs & SPAC: What Could Tweet From Elon Musk Mean?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Australian Came for Reddit Gainer, Stays for Long-Term Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Steve Johnson bought shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. expecting a GameStop Corp.-like trading frenzy. Having pocketed some profit, the top-performing Australian fund manager is sticking with the stock for its long-term prospects.Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd. invested in the home-goods chain in mid-January as the Reddit-fueled short squeeze on GameStop was starting to unfold, said Johnson, Forager’s chief investment officer.“We saw what was going with GameStop and it was fairly obvious that it was another candidate for similar action,” Johnson said of Bed Bath & Beyond. “That squeeze was simply a catalyst for us to accelerate what we probably would have done, and we got lucky and made some short-term profit out of something that we think is going to be a good long-term investment.”His Sydney-based Forager International Shares Fund, which invests in a wide range of beaten-down stocks, has gained 32% over the past year and is beating 96% of peers.Short sellers have targeted Bed Bath & Beyond as it aims to transform its business in the wake of activist pressure. The firm’s revamp of its management team and focus on online sales could help it return to growth, Johnson said.The stock has almost halved since a peak in late January. The company posted a lower-than-expected gain for total enterprise same-store sales, a key metric, in the quarter ended Nov. 28. On the bright side, web sales surged 94% on a comparable basis at the namesake brand. The shares closed 4.7% higher on Wednesday in New York.Johnson’s also invested in companies that have gone public through special-purpose acquisition firms, including magazine publisher-turned licensing firm PLBY Group Inc. and industrial services provider APi Group Corp., a top holding in the A$218 million ($171 million) fund.In addition, Johnson is focusing on U.K. shares, given that market is “incredibly under-invested,” he said. The fund holds Lloyds Banking Group Plc on expectations that the lender will perform well over the next four to six years.(Adds Bed Bath & Beyond share performance in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid GameStop Stock

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) has become one of the biggest investment surprises of early 2021. GameStop built a nationwide footprint by becoming a place to buy the latest video game releases. With that change, GameStop lost much of its reason for being, sending the company's fortune and its stock plunging.

  • Melvin Capital gained 21.7% net of fees in February - source

    Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy, gained 21.7% last month, helping wipe away some of the heavy losses it suffered when it bet that the video retailer's stock would fall, sources said on Wednesday. The fund, founded by Gabe Plotkin, lost 53% in January when retail investors joined forces to drive up the stock to trade at more than $400 a share. Plotkin had bet that GameStop stock, which had traded at less than $5 a share in 2020, would fall.

  • Even after GameStop, Tesla remains the most shorted stock in the world

    GameStop rocketed to notoriety this year after commentators on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets helped send the struggling video game store’s stock up almost tenfold in one week. The Reddit crowd was trying to combat enormous interest in GameStop by short sellers, who borrow stocks and sell them in the hopes of repurchasing them at a lower price later and turning a profit. If a stock’s price goes up, investors who shorted it are on the hook for potentially limitless losses, and GameStop’s irrational rally forced those betting against its stock to cover their losses.

  • Analysts Estimate AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Rocket Falls as RBC Suggests Reddit-Driven Rally Is Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- Rocket Cos. fell Wednesday, halting a three-day rally driven by sentiment that the home-loan provider was the latest retail-trader favorite for its high short interest.The stock fell 33% to $28.01, its steepest decline ever, after RBC Capital Markets downgraded its recommendation to sector perform from outperform, with a price target that suggests a 28% drop from Tuesday’s close. While mortgage demand is expected to continue to boost growth, that is now more than being captured in Rocket’s current valuation, analyst Daniel Perlin said in his report.Rocket hit an all-time high Tuesday after CNBC mentioned the company as a possible new target among traders discussing stocks on Reddit. The stock has more than doubled since it went public in August and now has a market capitalization of about $60 billion.“It seems heavy short interest in the stock was exposed, driving a jump at the open and the dam burst once heavy open interest in $30 call options were triggered, fueling another dealer gamma squeeze like we have seen with GameStop,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com, said in emailed comments.Rocket carries 46% short interest as a percentage of float, according to S3 analytics. The analytics provider published a report Tuesday identifying exceptionally high trading and option volume for the Detroit-based company’s stock, alongside a large amount of short selling into the rally.“Evidence of this short squeeze can be shown by the fact that the price was able to drop just as quickly as it moved up, proving that the move was was likely due to artificial demand from short sellers having to buy the stock back once they received margin calls on their positions,” said Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst at TrendSpider.Rocket’s jump may have been a matter of time, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Ben Elliott. “Rocket has been a fringe meme stock for a while, so I figured something like this would happen eventually,” he said.The company’s fundamentals, however, don’t support the 16-17x price-to-forward earnings multiple implied by its March 2 close, Elliott said in a note. “Yet surprisingly resilient earnings may support a re-rating of the massive, tech-focused, nonbank lenders like Rocket and UWM if they keep performing amid rising rates.”Rocket’s gains, however, signal more than just Reddit mania. With a market value that’s worth more than some of its peers combined, the company has cemented itself as a heavyweight in the emerging mortgage tech sector following an August IPO that was bolstered by retail investors and housing market tailwinds.Its peers have also gained: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is up 9.1% this year, while newly-listed loanDepot Inc. has surged 44% since it went public last month.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BitMEX’s Arthur Hayes Proposes Surrender to U.S. Authorities

    (Bloomberg) -- Arthur Hayes, the former chief executive of crypto exchange BitMEX who is wanted by the U.S. government, proposed to surrender to authorities in Hawaii on April 6, according to a court filing.Hayes is currently in Singapore, but has discussed surrendering in Hawaii and appearing remotely in a New York court, said Jessica Greenwood, assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan, according to a transcript of a Feb. 9 hearing. She said arrangements are under discussion that would allow Hayes to live abroad and to travel to the U.S. for court appearances. If there’s a trial, Hayes would come to New York, Greenwood said.Hayes is among founders and executives of BitMEX who were charged last year with violations of the U.S. Secrecy Act “by willfully failing to establish, implement, and maintain an adequate anti-money laundering program” on the exchange.“In so doing, they allegedly allowed BitMEX to operate as a platform in the shadows of the financial markets,” the authorities said.Hayes, Benjamin Delo, Gregory Dwyer and Samuel Reed were charged in New York, where federal prosecutors claimed the exchange served American customers while flouting U.S. banking laws. Hayes said BitMEX was incorporated in the Seychelles because it could bribe authorities there for the cost of “just a coconut,” according to the indictment.Reed was arrested in Massachusetts last year, and federal authorities are still rounding up the remaining defendants.Since the case was made public, BitMEX has distanced itself from Hayes -- he stepped down, and the firm reshuffled its executive ranks and appointed a new CEO. Still BitMEX, which at one time was the world’s largest exchange for cryptocurrency derivatives, is no longer even in the top five, according to tracker Skew.Hayes didn’t return requests for comment. The office of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.(Updates with no-comment in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock Market Today: Growth Stocks Gashed

    A stingier stimulus measure, conflicting news on the COVID front and upward creep in interest rates helped send growthier stocks to the cleaners Wednesday.

  • ARK’s Red-Hot ETF Fell 20% in 12 Days. The Pain for Tech Stocks Might Just Be Beginning.

    Growth investors should watch out. The ETF (ticker: ARKK), actively managed by Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment Management, was one of the star performers of 2020. It gained more than 150% by riding stay-at home stars like (TSLA) (TSLA), (ROKU) and (SQ)(SQ) to new heights.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARKK Sinks 20% From Peak as Tech Sells Off

    (Bloomberg) -- The main fund from Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management extended its drop from a February peak to 20%, highlighting a swift turnaround for the formerly high-flying stocks favored by the firm.The $24.6 billion Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) tumbled 6.3% on Wednesday alone as growth stocks such as Pinterest Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. took a beating. The Nasdaq 100 Index lost almost 3% as traders turn away from tech in favor of so-called value stocks that had underperformed during the pandemic, bringing its losses since a peak last month to 8.1%.The rotation, along with higher bond yields that dim the allure of equities, is taking the shine off what had been one of the hottest investments on Wall Street, with ARKK growing 10-fold over the past year, including a whopping $2.37 billion inflow just last month. Since peaking on Feb. 12, ARKK’s price has now dropped by a fifth, the level that commonly defines a bear market.“People are worried the crowded trades will lose their momentum like they did last September” when some of the biggest tech names suffered a bout of selling, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes have jumped more than 50 basis points in 2021, on track for the largest quarterly increase since 2016. Consequently, it’s growing more difficult to justify sky-high valuations for highly speculative, expensive areas of the stock market.ARKK’s three largest holdings, Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc., have about tripled over the past year. Tesla is up close to 350%, while Square has surged about 200% and Roku is up more than 240%. On Wednesday, they all slumped.In fact, all but three stocks held by ARKK fell and three suffered losses exceeding 10%, including Stratasys Ltd., a maker of 3D printers, and Veracyte Inc., which develops molecular tests for oncology.The fund’s tilt toward long-term growth means short-term profitability isn’t a key consideration when stocks are picked. In fact, two-thirds of its current holdings didn’t make a profit in the past year. And even after the recent losses, ARKK is still slightly up for the year.Inflows to the fund have faltered in the past week, but there’s yet to be a mass exodus. ARKK took in more than $600 million combined the past two days, after losing more than $690 million last week in its worst five-day period on record.“There is growing unease in the markets and whether higher-risk asset classes can continue to climb,” said Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors. “If sentiment turns, you can see substantial outflows.”(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The $1 Trillion Electric Vehicle Boom Is Just Getting Started

    It started 125 years ago with this strange new technology, but now electric vehicles are set to become a $912 billion industry. Here’s who’s set to benefit in 2021

  • Creator of CPAC golden Trump statue admits it was made in China, after saying Mexico

    ‘Everything is made in China,’ said a business partner behind the six foot replica

  • Myanmar U.N. envoy, junta make rival claims to U.N. representation

    Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations in New York has formally staked his claim as the country's legitimate representative while the junta seeks to replace him in a dispute that will likely have to be settled by the world body's 193 member states. Myanmar state television announced on Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country, a day after he urged countries to use "any means necessary" to reverse a Feb. 1 coup that ousted the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. But in letters to the U.N. General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken - seen by Reuters on Tuesday - Kyaw Moe Tun said he remains Myanmar's U.N. ambassador.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Nicola Sturgeon hits back at Alex Salmond claims at Holyrood inquiry appearance - live updates

    Nicola Sturgeon facing calls to resign as witnesses back Alex Salmond's evidence on key meetings Tom Harris | The cynical SNP has shattered any faith in the Scottish constitution Nicola Sturgeon has come out fighting in her long-awaited appearance before the Holyrood inquiry into her government's unlawful investigation of Alex Salmond, amid calls for her to resign. The First Minister apologised for the "serious mistakes" made in the handling of Mr Salmond's alleged sexual harassment claims, but insisted that she was not out to "get" her predecessor. She said there is not "a shred of evidence" to support her former mentor's claim there was a "malicious and concerted" attempt to see him removed from public life and she has consistently denied breaching the ministerial code. Ms Sturgeon is facing calls from the Scottish Conservatives to step down after two witnesses backed up Alex Salmond's claim that she misled parliament about a meeting with her predecessor. The Scottish Government launched an investigation into the former first minister after a number of women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. But a successful judicial review by Mr Salmond resulted in the investigation being ruled unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias", with a £512,250 payout for legal fees. Mr Salmond was later acquitted of 13 charges following a criminal trial at Edinburgh's High Court. Follow the live updates below.

  • Analysis: Biden retreats from vow to make pariah of Saudis

    As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised to make a pariah out of Saudi Arabia over the 2018 killing of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration made clear Friday it would forgo sanctions or any other major penalty against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Khashoggi killing, even after a U.S. intelligence report concluded the prince ordered it.

  • Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting

    The leader of Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) said on Tuesday he is in no rush to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, and that Beijing's proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had "no market" on the island. The KMT ruled China before retreating to Taiwan at the end of a civil war with the Communists in 1949. While ties across the Taiwan Strait have improved dramatically in the last three decades, Beijing continues to claim Taiwan as its own territory.

  • Mother arrested after four-year-old girl found alone on NYC sidewalk remained unclaimed for days

    Over the weekend police officers were stunned to discover a four-year-old girl roaming the streets of New York City alone. Saturday, police noticed the child walking alone just after midnight at the corner of E. 156 St. and Prospect Ave. in the Bronx. Sunday, the NYPD shared surveillance video on its official Twitter page that showed a person who appears to be a woman walking ahead as the girl crosses the street alone.