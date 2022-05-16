With Melvin Ingram’s departure, a Chiefs position of need becomes a scramble: Podcast

Defensive end was already a position of need for the Chiefs. Now that Melvin Ingram has signed with the Dolphins, the heat is turned up on general manager Brett Veach to solidify the position and address the team’s pass rushing needs.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell discuss defensive end and other positions the Chiefs could target before next season.

Also, you’ll hear from Chiefs rookie offensive lineman Damian Kinnard, the fifth-round draft selection from Kentucky who can play guard and tackle.

Finally, we switch sports and bring you a clip from an interview after Sporting KC’s lopsided loss at Portland on Saturday night. Johnny Russell couldn’t hide the disappointment and embarrassment from the defeat.

Story links:

