Melvin Investors Irate Over Fair-Weather Hedge Fund’s Shutdown

Hema Parmar and Dawn Lim
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Melvin Capital Management’s traders pocketed hefty performance fees over a half-decade while achieving roughly 30% in annualized gains. Now, after a streak of steep losses, they’re abruptly returning client cash and moving on.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some of Melvin’s investors caught flat-footed this week by Gabe Plotkin’s decision to shut his hedge fund are grousing privately about fair-weather money management. They were hopeful his team could recoup at least some of the money it started losing in a short-squeeze more than a year ago and try to make them whole.

Instead, Plotkin announced Wednesday he’s already winding down Melvin’s portfolio, effectively freeing some 40 employees at the firm from working below the so-called high-water mark that they’d have to crest to resume performance fees.

“Only in hedge-fund-land does someone get paid hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars on Jan. 1, incinerate half of clients’ capital a few weeks later, fail to recover over the next year or so, then suddenly shut the doors,” said Andrew Beer, managing member of New York-based Dynamic Beta Investments, a firm that seeks to replicate hedge fund returns. He’s not an investor in Melvin, but echoed the sentiments of some who were.

“There are plenty of hedge fund managers,” he said, “who were paid a lot one year, went through difficult drawdowns then worked for years to claw their way back. Melvin obviously isn’t one of them.”

A spokesperson for Melvin declined to comment. In a letter to clients this week, Plotkin said the past 17 months were “incredibly trying,” and that he appreciated his investors’ trust in him and Melvin.

“I have given everything I could, but more recently that has not been enough to deliver the returns you should expect,” he said. “I now recognize that I need to step away from managing external capital.”

One key investor said that they understood why Plotkin chose to shutter: his strategy worked until it didn’t. The fund was challenged by the confluence of rising inflation, tightening monetary policy and the growth of retail trading. Despite that, they think Plotkin will be back and can again be successful.

Rapid Descent

Plotkin’s decision follows a rapid descent for the 43-year-old money manager who was long viewed by family offices and endowments as a wunderkind, able to turn rigorous research and intricate financial modeling into reliable gains. After setting out from Steve Cohen’s hedge fund in 2014, Plotkin chalked an impressive winning streak, posting a 46% gain in his inaugural year. Five years later he bought a piece of the National Basketball Association’s Charlotte Hornets.

But the run abruptly ended at the start of last year when legions of amateur investors banded together on forums including Reddit to drive up stocks such as GameStop Corp. and squeeze bearish Wall Street heavyweights such as Melvin.

So began a roller-coaster ride for Melvin’s backers, who watched the fund drop 55% in a single month, recover somewhat to end the year down 39%, and then pile up yet more losses. By the end of April, Melvin was down 23% this year.

Melvin clients, speaking on the condition they not be identified as they wrap up their dealings with the firm, expressed a mix of frustrations over how the past several weeks played out.

Some had fumed over a proposal Plotkin floated last month to reboot the firm by resuming performance fees even though the fund was still in the red. Amid objections, he later withdrew the plan, apologized and had the firm meet with investors to weigh alternatives. (In his apology letter, Plotkin said some clients had shared positive feedback on the initial plan.)

One idea featured a modified high-water mark, in which the firm could charge a significantly reduced performance fee while recouping more than the original amount lost, people with knowledge of the matter said. At least one of them thought that was still a possibility until days ago. But then, several investors said, the conversations tapered off.

After Wednesday’s announcement, multiple investors said they hadn’t spoken to Plotkin in the days leading up to his decision, or since then. Even billionaire backer Ken Griffin -- whose Citadel hedge fund had injected capital into Melvin after last year’s short squeeze -- said he hadn’t spoken to Plotkin for weeks.

The Melvin founder may have had good reason for his silence: If a fund is liquidating positions, it may not want to let that be known and prompt others to trade against it. When Plotkin told clients on Wednesday that the firm was closing, he said it had already materially reduced its exposure.

“If his heart’s not in it, he did the right thing to return money to investors,” Griffin said on the sidelines at Bloomberg Intelligence’s Market Structure conference. Griffin’s heart was no longer in Melvin either -- last year, his hedge fund asked for its money back and recently finished retrieving all of the $2 billion it invested.

The shutdown is still rippling through endowments, family offices and other investment managers behind Melvin, spurring feelings ranging from betrayal to resignation -- and even understanding.

One scoffed at Plotkin’s remark in his letter that “I’ve worked tirelessly.” Another felt that Melvin simply gave up. A third called Plotkin an exceptional money manager, while expressing doubts about his ability to run a business.

After the losses, the firm’s financial situation was looking difficult when compared with rivals in one of the world’s best-paying industries -- a sector that’s currently seeing a war for talent. Assuming a 2% fee on assets, Melvin made $65 million in fees in the first five months of this year, from which to pay its roughly 40-person staff. It couldn’t charge a fee on profits, because there were none.

Plotkin probably picked the best option when he scrapped the fund, some clients said, as it’s the clearest path to a do-over. If one day he wants to raise money for a new firm, he can do so free of a high-water mark with new backers paying full fees.

“Set your clocks,” Beer said. “In a few years Melvin will be back and half the allocators shaking their fists in a rage today will scurry back to invest in the revival story.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Shanghai Lockdowns Ease

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China starts to ease Covid lockdowns. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • Asian shares jump as China cuts key lending benchmark

    Asian shares jumped in early trade on Friday after China cut a key lending benchmark to support a slowing economy, but a gauge of global equities remained set for its longest weekly losing streak on record amid investor worries about sluggish growth. China cut its five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 15 basis points on Friday morning, a sharper cut than had been expected, as authorities seek to cushion an economic slowdown, though it left the one-year LPR unchanged. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan quickly built on early gains after the cut, and was last up 1.4%.

  • Mytheresa and Loro Piana Throw L.A. Cocktail Party at Lenny Kravitz-designed The Stanley House

    Dakota Fanning, Lucy Hale, Camille Rowe, Tommy Martinez and Hart Denton were among the guests.

  • New Zealand central bank to hike cash rate by another half point on May 25

    New Zealand's central bank will hike its policy interest rate by half a percentage point to counter soaring inflation when it meets on May 25, making a hike of that magnitude for the first time at successive meetings, a Reuters poll found. The 50 basis point hike last month was the biggest increase in official cash rate (OCR) for two decades, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) signalled then that more hikes were needed to bring inflation under control after it hit a three decade high last quarter. All but one of 21 economists in the May 13-19 Reuters poll forecast the RBNZ would hike the OCR by 50 basis points again to 2.00% at the meeting next Wednesday.

  • 20 Investments That Are Recession-Proof

    Here’s a look at some recession-proof options, as well as some ideas for what may outperform nearer to the end of the recession.

  • Here's Why Lark Distilling (ASX:LRK) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's...

  • Fed to Plow Ahead on Half-Point Hikes, Undeterred by Stock Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t count on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to ride to the rescue of a faltering stock market -- at least not yet.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Walmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyKansas City Fe

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG)?

    Every investor in Bell Financial Group Limited ( ASX:BFG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • 'A recession is not inevitable' but stocks are being priced as if it were: Goldman Sachs

    The markets are being valued as if a recession is all but certain despite robust economic data, according to Goldman Sachs Chief U.S. Equity Strategist David Kostin.

  • Melvin Capital to shut down one year after GameStop short-squeeze caused billions in losses for the hedge fund

    "The past 17 months has been an incredibly trying time for the firm and you, our investors," Plotkin wrote in a letter to investors.

  • Many Ukrainian fighters remain in Azovstal, commander says operation going on

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's siege of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol stuttered towards its end on Thursday, with hundreds of fighters still holed up in the Azovstal steel works and some 1,700 who have already surrendered facing an uncertain fate. A full abandonment of the bunkers and tunnels of the bombed-out plant would end the most destructive siege of a war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia's defence ministry said 771 fighters from the Azov Regiment had surrendered in the past day, bringing the total of those who had given themselves up since Monday to 1,730.

  • Ken Griffey Jr.: Tiger Woods playing Masters was 'nothing but remarkable'

    Junior on Tiger at Augusta National: "Four straight days of what he did is probably one of the most impressive things that I've seen in a long time."

  • Melvin Capital to shut after heavy losses on meme stocks, market slump

    (Reuters) -Melvin Capital, once one of Wall Street's most successful hedge funds which then lost billions in the meme stock saga, will shut down after it was hit again by this year's market slump. Gabe Plotkin, widely regarded as one of the industry's best traders after posting years of double digit returns, told investors that the last 17 months have been "an incredibly trying time." Plotkin had been trying to turn around the firm after being caught out in early 2021 betting against retail favorite GameStop and after being wrong footed again by tumbling markets this year.

  • China Stocks Face Big Risk as Thousands of Hedge Funds Near Point Where They Have to Dump Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s almost-trillion dollar hedge fund industry risks worsening the turmoil in its stock market as deepening portfolio losses trigger forced selling by some managers.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Walmart Flashes a Warning S

  • Griffin’s Citadel Nears Tipping Point on Chicago Exit Over Crime

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ken Griffin is reaching a tipping point with Chicago, the home to his market maker and hedge fund business, as the city wrestles with rising crime. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Walmart Flashes a Warning Sign to th

  • ScS Group (LON:SCS) shareholders have endured a 29% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While...

  • Dollar falls for first week in seven amid U.S. yield retreat

    The U.S. dollar headed for its worst week since early February against major peers on Friday, weighed down by a retreat in Treasury yields and fatigue after the currency's breathless 10%, 14-week surge. Even with global stocks continuing to slide amid risks to growth from aggressive monetary tightening, led by the Federal Reserve, and China's strict lockdowns to quash a COVID-19 outbreak, the dollar's appeal as a haven was eclipsed by a decline in U.S. yields as investors rushed for the safety of Treasury bonds. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield sank overnight to a more than three-week low of 2.772%, from a 3 1/2-year high of over 3.2% earlier this month.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Tesla Stock Plummets After Removal From S&P ESG 500 Index — Is Right Now the Time To Sell?

    Tesla stock prices dropped more than 6%, down to roughly $715, around mid-day of May 18 after it was announced that the electric vehicle manufacturer lost its spot on the S&P 500 ESG index. The...