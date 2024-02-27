Melway Paving bid approved for Millersburg paving project

MILLERSBURG − Council approved Melway Paving out of two bids received for the village paving project in 2024.

Melway's bid was for $168,145.00, while Kingsway's bid was $176,850.42. The engineer's estimate was for $204,733.99.

Village Administrator Nate Troyer said there were two items that were not included in the bid − mobilization and maintenance of traffic. He said there there will probably be a change order before the project begins to address the items that were not included.

"I'm recommending that we award that contract to Melway," Troyer said.

Councilmen Brent Hofstetter (from left) and Brad Conn look on as Millersburg Mayor Kelly Hoffee talks to council.

Millersburg picked for area in Holmes where ODNR will plant trees

Troyer also said at Monday's meeting that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and will plant trees in each county in Ohio.

"They selected Millersburg for Holmes County," Troyer said. "We looked up at Deer Run Park between the amphitheater and the pavilion. There is a pretty open piece of ground there. The tree comes with a nice plaque commemorating the 75th anniversary celebration. They wanted the tree planted in a visible area, and the ODNR representative thought it was a great location."

Troyer added as the tree grows, it will eventually provide some shade for the amphitheater.

The administrator also noted a employee on the Street Department submitted his resignation and the village will be posting the available position.

MPD approved for grant

Millersburg Police Chief Matt Shaner reported he received a $7,910 grant for body armor vests for full-time patrolmen. The grant is 75/25, leaving the police department to pay $2,636.

Shaner added the Peace Offer Memorial Service will be held in the village at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17, on the Holmes County Courthouse lawn. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved inside to one of the courtrooms.

"This is something that hasn't been done since pre-COVID," Shaner said.

In other business, the village approved the ordinance to amend the rezoning map, which will allow the proposed primitive camping development at the west end of town to move forward.

Council also approved Sanmandy Document Destruction Service for the June 8 cleanup day in the village. A limit of three boxes of papers to be shredded will be enforced.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Melway Paving gets roadwork bid in Millersburg, ODNR planting trees