Melwood’s Board Welcomes New Members, Gives Thanks to Outgoing Directors

The Guardian

John Donaldson is seeking $15,000 in damages for injuries he says he suffered in the encounter while visiting Lake Tahoe According to the lawsuit, when Donaldson opened the dumpster, he was startled by the bear, who began coming toward him, and he stumbled, twisting his left leg and ankle, and fell on to his back. Photograph: Evan Welsch/AP A California man has filed a lawsuit after he was injured trying to flee from a bear that surprised him in a dumpster while he was visiting Lake Tahoe. John