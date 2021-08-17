Melwood’s Board Welcomes New Members, Gives Thanks to Outgoing Directors
Suzanna Kang, Raquel Tamez, and Robb Wong Join Governing Body for National Disabilities Employer & Advocate
UPPER MARLBORO, MD --News Direct-- Melwood
Melwood, a leading national employer and advocate for people with disabilities, is honored to welcome Suzanna Kang, Raquel Tamez, and Robb Wong to its Board of Directors. Led by Chair Don Hathway, Melwood’s Board drives the organization’s strategic vision and stewardship.
As General Counsel for the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the trade association representing the $422 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million U.S. jobs, Suzanna Kang brings critical experience and knowledge to the Board, as Melwood strategically expands its workforce development and employment initiatives in this sector. A graduate of The Georgetown University Law Center, Kang is an active volunteer in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, serves on the Board of the Parents Council of Washington, and is a member of Many Hands DC.
Raquel Tamez is the Chief Inclusion & Engagement Officer at CRA International, a leading global consulting firm specializing in management consulting and economic litigation, representing 80% of Fortune 100 companies and 94% of AMLAW 100 companies. Throughout her career, Tamez has been a champion for breaking down workforce barriers for disenfranchised communities. As CEO of the Society of Hispanic Engineers (SHPE), she led SHPE’s mission of empowering the Hispanic community to realize its fullest potential through careers in STEM—science, technology, engineering, and math. As General Counsel for SourceAmerica, Tamez supported the critical work of this nonprofit organization that creates tens of thousands of employment opportunities for people with disabilities annually across the United States through the U.S. AbilityOne Program. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s University School of Law and the University of Texas at Austin.
Robb Wong is the CEO of FedSolve, LLC, a management consulting company for small business growth strategy. He recently served as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Associate Administrator for the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development, where he was a tireless advocate for small business government contractors across the United States to ensure they were fairly represented in federal procurement. Wong’s SBA experience, coupled with his business acumen, fuels his passion to promote the growth of disability-owned businesses and neurodiverse workforce hiring initiatives. He is a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center.
“On behalf of myself and Melwood’s more than 1,600 employees, I am thrilled to welcome our new Directors and look forward to leveraging both their expertise and their passion for our mission to ensure a bright future for Melwood and the 2500 individuals that we serve,” said Larysa Kautz, President & CEO of Melwood. “At the same time, I want to sincerely thank our outgoing board members, Joseph C. Green, Jr., Darrell McGraw, Glenn S. Miller, and Dr. Kevin Pelphrey for their tireless service and thoughtful leadership during their Board terms.”
Looking ahead, Melwood and its leaders are committed to growing the organization as an innovative, forward-thinking model and thought leader for disability inclusion, providing education and resources, leveraging partnerships, and impacting policy.
“These accomplished and dynamic leaders will help us navigate a post-COVID world to ensure we can continue to grow and serve our communities and our clients, while advocating for people with disabilities nationwide,” said Hathway. “Each one of them brings a unique perspective, experience and passion, and we’re thrilled to have them join our leadership team at what we see as a pivotal moment for our mission.”
For more information about Melwood’s programs, employee resources, and advocacy initiatives, please visit https://melwood.org/.
About Melwood
Melwood is one of the largest employers of people with disabilities in the country, employing more than 1,600 workers â nearly 1,000 of whom are people with disabilities. Melwood offers job placement, job training, life skills for independence, and support services to more than 2,500 people each year in DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Melwood also has an inclusive summer camp program for children and provides employment and support services to veterans and active duty military members who have experienced service-related trauma or injury. For more information, visit www.Melwood.org.
Contact Details
Melwood (Curley Company for Melwood)
Lorianne Walker
+1 410-688-1330
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/melwoods-board-welcomes-new-members-gives-thanks-to-outgoing-directors-772675135