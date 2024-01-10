MEMA outages map: Thousands without power in Massachusetts as rain storm moves out

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power as an overnight storm brought drenching rain and damaging wind gusts through the state overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

As of 7:13 a.m., there were 5,402 power outages in the Bay State, according to MEMA’s real-time tracker.

A majority of the power outages are coming from the South Shore.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings and coastal flood watches throughout the state.

Parts of the South Shore are littered with downed trees and underwater after the storm.

Power outages are expected as many communities are still restoring power after a Sunday storm that dumped more than a foot of snow to some areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

