MEMA outages map: Thousands without power in Massachusetts as snow piles up

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power as a winter storm that could dump more that a foot of snow on parts of Massachusetts moves across the region on Sunday morning.

As of 8 a.m., there were 11,037 power outages in the Bay State, according to MEMA’s real-time tracker.

Many of the outages were scattered across Essex County, the Merrimack Valley, Middlesex County, and Central Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning and wind advisory for parts of the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

