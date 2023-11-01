Member of 18-member Fitchburg drug ring sentenced to 9 years

FITCHBURG — A Fitchburg man was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to possession and trafficking of large quantities of a variety of street drugs, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Pedro Villot-Santiago, 33, was sentenced in federal court in Worcester.

He plead guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Villot-Santiago was the last of an 18-member drug ring in Fitchburg to be convicted of large-scale drug trafficking charges.

He was arrested after an investigation by federal and state agencies spurred by a fatal overdose in September 2018.

Investigators intercepted wire and electronic communications between to locate and identify the 18 members. Police found over 1.8 kilograms of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, over 3.6 kilograms of cocaine and over 50 grams of crack cocaine, a stolen, loaded handgun, drug manufacturing equipment and over $376,000 between the 18 members.

The 18 were indicted in July 2020 and Villott-Santiago's brother Jonathan Villot, a 31-year-old Fitchburg residents, was also among the 18.

Vilott-Santiago was the 15th defendant to be sentenced with the remaining three scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

