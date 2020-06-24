New Member Benefits for AARP Members This Summer

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members may now enjoy new benefits from two new providers, as well as expanded offers this summer. The new providers include Blueprint Income and NortonLifeLock, and an updated offering from Allstate.

"In uncertain times, safety and security matter more than ever, " said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "The offers released this summer join a wide array of discounts and resources to help members live life securely and confidently as they age."

New offers include:

Updated offers include:

For more information on benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits.

AARP member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates. Insurance products made available on the AARP® Annuity Marketplace powered by Blueprint Income are sold and serviced by Blueprint Income, a licensed insurance agency.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life's uncertainties through auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brand names. Allstate is widely known through the slogan "You're In Good Hands With Allstate®." The Allstate brand's network of small businesses offers auto, home, life and retirement products and services to customers in the United States and Canada.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.

No one can prevent all identity theft or all cybercrime.

About Blueprint Income

Blueprint Income has been transforming the annuity market through its "simple annuities only" philosophy and its customer-centric user experience. The Company offers a marketplace where users can purchase a Personal Pension (a subscription-based deferred income annuity), traditional income annuities, and fixed annuities, all of which provide a guaranteed return or guaranteed lifetime income. Over 1.5 million users in 2019 visited Blueprint Income for education content, quote information, and purchase fulfillment. The Company has been featured in Bloomberg, Forbes, and CNN Money and quoted in Morningstar and the New York Times.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

