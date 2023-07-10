Member of Brooklyn’s Martense Beverly Bosses gang gets 15 to life for gunning down rival outside deli

A Brooklyn street gang member will spend 15 years to life behind bars for shooting a rival gangbanger dead as he walked out of a deli, then bragging about it on social media.

Gymanni Carrington, 22, a member of the Bloods-linked Martense Beverly Bosses gang, fired a half-dozen bullets at 20-year-old Donovan Frazier in 2017 as he stepped out of a Crown Heights deli with a newly-bought ginger ale.

Brooklyn Supreme Justice Dineen Riviezzo found Carrington guilty of murder and other charges on June 26 after a bench trial and handed down the sentence on Monday.

Carrington was busted alongside 17 other alleged members of the East Flatbush gang in a June 2018 takedown. The gang, which is a subset of the Five-Nine Brims, was linked to eight shootings, two of them fatal.

Members were often recorded talking about their crimes in sports terms — guns were “ball kicks,” missed shots were “air balls” and jailed gang members were “bench warmers,” prosecutors said.

Carrington shot Frazier, who was believed to be a member of the rival Lincoln Family gang, as he was leaving Franklin’s Finest Deli on Franklin Ave. on Sept. 16, 2017.

His final moments were captured on surveillance video.

Carrington was caught on camera firing into the deli, prosecutors said, and took credit for the slay in recorded jail calls and on social media. He even made admissions to his mom in e-mails right after the shooting.

After the shooting, a relative told the Daily News that Frazier had recently graduated high school, hoped to go to college in South Carolina and was passionate about making music.

“Today’s sentencing is the final disposition of a takedown of a gang that operated in Brooklyn with reckless disregard for life while hunting and shooting rivals,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. “This defendant will now spend many years in prison for his callous actions that took the life of a young man and endangered many others.”