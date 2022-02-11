Member of ‘Dream Team’ gang shot dead in Queens building: NYPD

A 34-year-old gang member was shot dead in the hallway of a Queens housing project early Friday, police said.

The victim, a member of the Dream Team gang, was shot in the chest just before 1:15 a.m. inside the third-floor hallway of an Astoria Houses building on 27th Ave.

Police said a resident heard gunfire, opened the door and saw the victim on the ground.

A single shell casing was recovered but there was no immediate arrest.

The victim, who lived in Astoria, had 25 arrests on his record.