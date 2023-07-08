Gwinnett DA’s office investigator shot in leg while driving, police say

An investigator with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was shot on Friday evening, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Police say the investigator called in and reported that he had been shot while driving down Auburn Road heading towards the City of Auburn just after 6 p.m.

The investigator, who has not been identified, drove himself to a gas station at Old Fountain Road and Jim Moore Road before calling for help.

The suspect was driving a silver SUV with rear passenger side damage.

The investigator had been shot in the leg and is currently hospitalized. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an SUV similar to the suspect’s.

