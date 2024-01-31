A new member is joining what has become a high-profile library board. Here's who.

A new member will soon be seated on Corpus Christi’s Library Board – a historically low-profile advisory board that two months ago drew greater attention after a split City Council voted to replace one-third of the membership.

Jennifer Anderson – nominated by the nonprofit Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries and a member of the organization – was approved in a 6-3 vote Tuesday, with support from Mayor Paulette Guajardo and councilmembers Sylvia Campos, Roland Barrera, Jim Klein, Dan Suckley and Everett Roy.

City Councilmen Gil Hernandez, Mike Pusley and Michael Hunter voted for another candidate, Tracy Cassidy, who is listed in her application as president and owner of LHLP Cattle Ranch.

The vacant seat on the advisory board is one that is traditionally held by a representative of Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries, a nonprofit that helps raise funds for the city’s libraries and supports a range of reading programs and events.

A city ordinance states that it is “preferred but not required” that one of the nine seats on the advisory board be held by Friends of Corpus Christi Libraries member.

Anderson is a community engagement librarian at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and the recording secretary of Friends of Corpus Christi Public Libraries, according to her application.

Prior to the vote, Debbie Hicks Layton, president of La Retama Club, urged the council to accept the nomination.

La Retama Club is credited as founder of Corpus Christi libraries.

“As these two organizations work so closely with all the public libraries via fundraising and hundreds of volunteer hours, these appointments make absolute sense,” Layton said.

About two dozen people applied for the position.

“There were a lot of great candidates – lots of great options,” said City Councilman Dan Suckley ahead of the vote. “It’s great to see people stepping up to serve.”

Cassidy appealed to the council in public comment, saying that within the children and young adults section of the libraries are “an assortment of books containing very mature, adult-themed content.”

She said if she were appointed she wouldn’t advocate for policies banning books, but that children and adult materials should be kept in separate areas.

“I’d advocate for policies that represent the will of the vast majority of voters in Corpus Christi who simply want their libraries to go back to the safe spaces they were in the past,” she said.

The controversial Library Board shakeup in November followed concerns raised in public comments about what critics contended was inappropriate content found in the young adults’ section of the library.

Five spots in total were filled, which included two vacant seats and replacement of three incumbents.

Two on the slate of new appointees are affiliated with organizations active in book challenges.

Councilmembers on the prevailing side of the changes were Suckley, Roy, Hernandez, Pusley and Hunter. The decision drove a large number of community members in the aftermath of the vote, some asserting that the change was aimed at wrongfully restricting book access, while others praised the decision as needed to protect children.

